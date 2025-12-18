Siemon Wins Platinum and Gold Awards from CI&M Magazine

We are honored to receive this recognition for our ongoing commitment to innovation," said Trey Somers, Vice President of Marketing & Product Management at Siemon. Post this

Platinum Award Case Studies

Siemon was recognized for its role in two major healthcare projects:

Nicklaus Children's Hospital: Deployment of a robust 100G fiber backbone and high-density fiber system to support advanced surgical technologies, augmented reality platforms, and future-ready connectivity.

UNC Health: Implemented a comprehensive, high-performance structured cabling system, delivering enhanced bandwidth and ensuring seamless connectivity across the facility.

Gold Award Product Innovations

Bundled Fiber Trunks: Designed to streamline fiber optic installations and reduce deployment time by up to 50%, delivering cost-effective, scalable solutions for modern networks

High-Speed Cable Assemblies: Next-generation DAC and AOC cable solutions supporting Ethernet and InfiniBand™ at speeds up to 800G, optimized for high-density data center environments.

"We are honored to receive this recognition for our ongoing commitment to innovation," said Trey Somers, Vice President of Marketing & Product Management at Siemon. "These awards highlight our ability to deliver solutions that combine speed, flexibility, and reliability, helping our customers build high-performing networks that meet the demands of today and tomorrow."

About Siemon

Siemon is a global market leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance connectivity solutions for data centers and smart buildings. We empower our customers to connect faster, scale smarter and deploy with confidence. Founded in 1903, our legacy of customer-driven innovation, engineering excellence, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability has made us the benchmark for quality and reliability. We deliver precision-built copper, fiber and high-speed connectivity solutions that perform at scale, with the flexibility, speed, and support our customers rely on. With operations in over 100 countries, Siemon has one of the industry's broadest solution portfolios and is the trusted partner behind the networks that connect the world. Find out more at www.siemon.com.

