Siemon's Brian Celella Appointed US National Committee Technical Advisor for ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 25

WATERTOWN, Conn., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Siemon Company, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions for data centers and smart buildings, is proud to announce that the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) have confirmed the appointment of Brian Celella as the US National Committee Technical Advisor for ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 25 Interconnection of information technology equipment. This important leadership role represents the United States on international Information and Communication Technology (ICT) standards development and guides technical strategy across a broad range of global initiatives.

Brian's appointment follows his unanimous support from SC 25 Technical Advisory Group (TAG) members in December and reflects the strong confidence placed in his expertise and leadership. He succeeds John Siemon, who served in this role for 25 years, helping to advance industry standards and strengthen international collaboration across the ICT community.

"We are excited to see Brian take on this significant leadership position. His deep technical knowledge, strong leadership, and long-standing commitment to industry standards make him an excellent choice to represent the United States in this important work. It has been an honor to serve in this role for so many years, and I am pleased to be passing it on to someone who will continue to move the industry forward." John Siemon, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Siemon.

As USNC Technical Advisor, Brian will work closely with TIA, the US TAG Administrator, to lead US participation in ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 25, which develops international standards for the interconnection of information technology equipment. SC 25's work includes key areas of home electronic systems, structured cabling, network infrastructure, and interoperability standards that directly support the performance, reliability, and efficiency of global ICT systems.

"I am truly honored to take on this responsibility," said Brian Celella. "The work of SC 25 is foundational to the future of connectivity and information technology. I look forward to collaborating with colleagues across the industry and around the world to advance standards that support innovation, scalability, and long-term value for customers and communities."

This appointment underscores Siemon's long standing commitment to driving industry standards, supporting global technical collaboration, and contributing to the continued advancement of network infrastructure solutions worldwide.

About Siemon

Siemon is a global market leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance connectivity solutions for data centers and smart buildings. We empower our customers to connect faster, scale smarter and deploy with confidence. Founded in 1903, our legacy of customer-driven innovation, engineering excellence, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability has made us the benchmark for quality and reliability. We deliver precision-built copper, fiber and high-speed connectivity solutions that perform at scale, with the flexibility, speed, and support our customers rely on. With operations in over 100 countries, Siemon has one of the industry's broadest solution portfolios and is the trusted partner behind the networks that connect the world. Find out more at www.siemon.com.

