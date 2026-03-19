Siemon's John Siemon Receives TIA Lifetime Achievement Award for Decades of Industry Leadership

I am deeply honored to receive this Lifetime Achievement Award. For more than three decades, I've had the privilege of working alongside dedicated colleagues across TIA, TR‑42, and the global standards community. Post this

A Legacy of Industry‑Defining Leadership and Collaboration

Over the course of his career, John has served as Chair of TIA TR42.1 – Telecommunications Cabling Systems and US National Committee Technical Advisor to ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 25 – Interconnection of IT Equipment, guiding U.S. participation in critical international standards development. His leadership has been pivotal in shaping the TIA‑568 and ISO/IEC 11801 series of standards, foundational to structured cabling and essential to globally interoperable ICT systems earning him the Astin-Polk International Standards Medal in 2013. His influence ensures that industry standards remain forward‑looking and aligned to rapidly evolving network technologies.

"I am deeply honored to receive this Lifetime Achievement Award. For more than three decades, I've had the privilege of working alongside dedicated colleagues across TIA, TR‑42, and the global standards community. Our shared goal has always been to develop standards that support innovation, interoperability, and long‑term value for the ICT industry. I am grateful for the trust placed in me and proud of what we have achieved together."

John Siemon, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Siemon

John Siemon's remarkable career stands as a testament to Siemon's enduring commitment to engineering excellence, innovation, and industry stewardship.

About Siemon

Siemon is a global market leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance connectivity solutions for data centers and smart buildings. We empower our customers to connect faster, scale smarter and deploy with confidence. Founded in 1903, our legacy of customer-driven innovation, engineering excellence, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability has made us the benchmark for quality and reliability. We deliver precision-built copper, fiber and high-speed connectivity solutions that perform at scale, with the flexibility, speed, and support our customers rely on. With operations in over 100 countries, Siemon has one of the industry's broadest solution portfolios and is the trusted partner behind the networks that connect the world. Find out more at www.siemon.com.

Media Contact

Brian Baum, Siemon, 1 8609454200, [email protected]

SOURCE Siemon