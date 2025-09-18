Sientia Partners with Tillo to Supercharge Payment-Linked Advertising with Real Rewards

"By partnering with Tillo, we can give advertisers the ability to add real value to their campaigns, rewarding customers instantly for the behaviours brands want to inspire. It's a game-changer for engagement, loyalty, and return on investment." Sam Leslie-Miller, Co-Founder of Sientia. Post this

Alex Preece, CEO and Co-Founder of Tillo, reflected on the partnership, saying:

"We're delighted to be working with Sientia, a company that's redefining how brands connect with customers through the power of Open Banking data. By combining Sientia's advanced targeting capabilities with Tillo's global network of gift card rewards, we're helping advertisers build more relevant, rewarding, and results-driven campaigns than ever before."

Sam Leslie-Miller, Co-Founder of Sientia, said:

"At Sientia, our mission is to make marketing more meaningful for everyone - and rewards are a powerful way to achieve that. By partnering with Tillo, we can give advertisers the ability to add real value to their campaigns, rewarding customers instantly for the behaviours brands want to inspire. It's a game-changer for engagement, loyalty, and return on investment."

About Sientia

Sientia is leading the payment-linked advertising revolution. Using Open Banking data, Sientia enables advertisers to reach millions of UK consumers with precision-targeted campaigns that deliver real ROI and incremental revenue. With advanced targeting, real-time analytics, and access to over 25 million cardholders, Sientia is on a mission to democratise financial data insights and create meaningful connections between brands and consumers.

Learn more at https://sientia.co/publishers

About Tillo

Tillo is the global gift card platform that powers reward, loyalty, and incentive experiences for the world's leading brands and businesses. With its flexible API and plug-and-play StoreFront solution, Tillo connects partners to a global catalogue of 3,000+ digital gift cards across 40 markets and 25 currencies. From employee rewards to cashback, disbursements, and more - Tillo makes gift cards simple, scalable, and powerful.

For more information, visit www.tillo.com.

