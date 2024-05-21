Sierra College recently celebrated the achievement of more than 2,200 graduates. The in-person ceremonies at the Rocklin, Nevada County and Tahoe-Truckee campuses on May 16th and 17th included nearly 700 graduates who walked across the stage to receive their degrees.
ROCKLIN, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sierra College 2024 Commencement Celebrates Accomplishment of More than 2,200 Graduates; Nearly 700 Students Participate in Ceremonies at Three Campuses
Sierra College recently celebrated the achievement of more than 2,200 graduates. The in-person ceremonies at the Rocklin, Nevada County and Tahoe-Truckee campuses on May 16th and 17th included nearly 700 graduates who walked across the stage to receive their degrees.
Among the more than 2,200 graduates, the average age is 25 with more than 20% of diplomas awarded to graduates aged 30 or older. Graduates ranged in age from the youngest graduate at 16 to the oldest at 80. This included 66 veterans and 19 former foster youth.
The top five majors for graduates this year:
- Social and Behavioral Sciences
- Natural Science
- Allied Health - General
- Psychology for Transfer
- Allied Health – Pre-Nursing
The top five high schools with alumni to graduate from Sierra College this year:
- Whitney High School
- Woodcreek High School
- Rocklin High School
- Oakmont High School
- Roseville High School
Superintendent/President Willy Duncan shared in his remarks to the graduates. "The diploma matters, but what really matters is what you learned on the journey to achieve it."
Also speaking at Sierra College's 2024 Commencement celebrations:
- Commencement Address Rocklin: Ryan Ronco, Placer County Clerk/Recorder/Registrar of Voters
- Student Speaker Rocklin: Joselin Hernandez, ASSC (Associated Students of Sierra College) Student Trustee and ASSC President
- Faculty Speaker Rocklin: Roy Ingram
- Student Speaker NCC: Arianne DuPerron
- Faculty Speaker NCC: Joan Merriam
Registration at Sierra College is open for Fall 2024. More information on affordable, convenient, and relevant education is available at http://www.SierraCollege.edu/YouCan.
About Sierra College
Sierra College District is rising to the needs of our community. Sierra College serves 3,200 square miles of Northern California with campuses in Roseville, Rocklin, Grass Valley, and Truckee. With approximately 125 degree and certificate programs, Sierra College is ranked first in Northern California (Sacramento north) for transfers to four-year universities, offers career/technical training, and classes for upgrading job skills. Sierra graduates can be found in businesses and industries throughout the region. More information is at http://www.sierracollege.edu.
Media Contact
Josh Morgan, Sierra College, 9166607271, [email protected], sierracollege.edu
SOURCE Sierra College
Share this article