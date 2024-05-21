Sierra College 2024 Commencement Celebrates Accomplishment of More than 2,200 Graduates; Nearly 700 Students Participate in Ceremonies at Three Campuses

Superintendent/President Willy Duncan shared in his remarks to the graduates. "The diploma matters, but what really matters is what you learned on the journey to achieve it." Post this

Among the more than 2,200 graduates, the average age is 25 with more than 20% of diplomas awarded to graduates aged 30 or older. Graduates ranged in age from the youngest graduate at 16 to the oldest at 80. This included 66 veterans and 19 former foster youth.

The top five majors for graduates this year:

Social and Behavioral Sciences

Natural Science

Allied Health - General

Psychology for Transfer

Allied Health – Pre-Nursing

The top five high schools with alumni to graduate from Sierra College this year:

Whitney High School

Woodcreek High School

Rocklin High School

Oakmont High School

Roseville High School

Also speaking at Sierra College's 2024 Commencement celebrations:

Commencement Address Rocklin: Ryan Ronco , Placer County Clerk/Recorder/Registrar of Voters

, Clerk/Recorder/Registrar of Voters Student Speaker Rocklin: Joselin Hernandez , ASSC (Associated Students of Sierra College ) Student Trustee and ASSC President

, ASSC (Associated Students of ) Student Trustee and ASSC President Faculty Speaker Rocklin: Roy Ingram

Student Speaker NCC: Arianne DuPerron

Faculty Speaker NCC: Joan Merriam

