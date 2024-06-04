Sierra College and Partners Announce Sierra Workforce Summit Business, Cities, Counties, and Education Coming Together on June 18, 2024

Placer County's major employers and education providers are coming together Tuesday, June 18 at the Sierra College Rocklin Campus to advance breakthrough strategies for preparing youth and working-age adults now for good-paying jobs. Sierra College and local partners are convening this first-ever Sierra Workforce Summit to address the needs of employers faced with a growing economy, changing skill demands, hard to fill positions, and new technologies revolutionizing how work gets done.
Sierra College and local partners are convening this first-ever Sierra Workforce Summit to address the needs of employers faced with a growing economy, changing skill demands, hard to fill positions, and new technologies revolutionizing how work gets done.
"The needs of employers and the expectations of employees are changing fast with the advent of new technologies and evolving workplace expectations and demands," said Willy Duncan, Sierra College Superintendent/President. "The Sierra Workforce Summit brings together those who know what the job market will need with those who will provide the necessary education and training. We hope everyone can join us for a dynamic conversation at Sierra College on June 18th."
The schedule will include:
- Opening keynote address by Ben Chida, Senior Advisor to Governor Newsom and Chief Deputy Cabinet Secretary and Senior Advisor for Cradle to Career in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom
- Futurist Keynote by Todd Trotter, Senior Vice President for Human Resources, Kaiser Permanente
- Employer focused sessions with major local employers including Bosch, Trane, Placer County, and Kaiser Permanente
- Panel on the future of workforce development
- Roundtables of local education leaders on employer needs, and aligning the workforce pathways
The Sierra Workforce Summit is powered by Sierra College and local business partners including:
- Placer Business Alliance
- Rocklin Area Chamber of Commerce
- Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce
- Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce
- Valley Vision
- Greater Sacramento Economic Council
- County of Placer
Who Should Attend
Leaders from the private and public sector who are looking to participate in discussions on how we can work together to meet future workforce needs in our region.
Registration
Registration for the Sierra Workforce Summit is open at SierraCollege.edu/SWS. There is no cost to attend, but seating is limited.
About Sierra College
Sierra College District is rising to the needs of our community. Sierra College serves 3,200 square miles of Northern California with campuses in Roseville, Rocklin, Grass Valley, and Truckee. With approximately 125 degree and certificate programs, Sierra College is ranked first in Northern California (Sacramento north) for transfers to four-year universities, offers career/technical training, and classes for upgrading job skills. Sierra graduates can be found in businesses and industries throughout the region. More information is at http://www.sierracollege.edu.
