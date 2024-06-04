Sierra College and Partners Announce Sierra Workforce Summit Business, Cities, Counties, and Education Coming Together on June 18, 2024

Placer County's major employers and education providers are coming together Tuesday, June 18 at the Sierra College Rocklin Campus to advance breakthrough strategies for preparing youth and working-age adults now for good-paying jobs. Sierra College and local partners are convening this first-ever Sierra Workforce Summit to address the needs of employers faced with a growing economy, changing skill demands, hard to fill positions, and new technologies revolutionizing how work gets done.

ROCKLIN, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Placer County's major employers and education providers are coming together Tuesday, June 18 at the Sierra College Rocklin Campus to advance breakthrough strategies for preparing youth and working-age adults now for good-paying jobs.