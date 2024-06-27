Sierra College and Partners Lead Sierra Workforce Summit Attendees to Commit to Making Placer County the California Leader for Lifelong Learning and Career-long Success

"Sharing of ideas is valuable but won't move the needle on preparing our region for the workforce challenges of today and the future. I would like to offer a call to action, a big goal moving forward." Sierra College Superintendent/President Willy Duncan Post this

Speakers and sessions at the Summit included:

Opening keynote address by Lance Hastings , CEO of the California Manufacturers and Technology Association

, CEO of the California Manufacturers and Technology Association Futurist Keynote by Todd Trotter , Senior Vice President for Human Resources, Kaiser Permanente

, Senior Vice President for Human Resources, Kaiser Permanente Employer focused sessions with major local employers including Bosch, Trane, Placer County , and Kaiser Permanente

, and Kaiser Permanente Panel on the future of workforce development

Roundtables of local education leaders on employer needs and aligning the workforce pathways

Working Together Towards Big Goals

Wrapping up the event, Sierra College Superintendent/President Willy Duncan challenged the attendees with, "Sharing of ideas is valuable but won't move the needle on preparing our region for the workforce challenges of today and the future. I would like to offer a call to action, a big goal moving forward. This is a vision, a pathway of our own, and something that we can take from today's Summit and begin to work on."

Together, the attendees of the Sierra Workforce Summit agreed to work towards achieving the following goals by 2028:

Placer learners of all ages are connected to promising careers and can work or intern in their field of interest while in school. More than 50 area employers actively engaged with local schools and business-serving organizations to anticipate and fill future workforce needs. All public and private education providers and community-based organizations in Placer County support career exploration and have created clear educational pathways for all students to access high-demand jobs. Educators, employers and civic organizations will have assisted more than 2,000 working-age adults to increase their skills to advance in their current job or transition to a new career. Business, education, government, tribes, and community groups function as one team, leveraging information, learnings, and approaches for preparing students for good-paying jobs, making Placer County the leading place in California for lifelong learning and career-long success.

The Sierra Workforce Summit was powered by Sierra College and local business partners including:

Placer Business Alliance

Rocklin Area Chamber of Commerce

of Commerce Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce

of Commerce Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce

of Commerce Valley Vision

Greater Sacramento Economic Council

County of Placer

