Sierra College Foundation, Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce Win $198,000 Federal Grant to Help Area Students Enter Growing Cybersecurity Field

Nationally, it is estimated that there are just 85 workers for every 100 cybersecurity jobs available, leaving an estimated 40,000 jobs unfilled. In California, job growth in the cybersecurity field is expected to grow 33% from 2023 to 2033, equating to roughly 17,300 job openings each year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In the Sacramento Region there were 1,690 job openings in cybersecurity-related fields in January 2024, according to CyberSeek.org. The median pay for a cybersecurity job is $92,160 in the Sacramento Area, according to online job postings. Senior and specialized roles, like Security Architects and CISOs, can command $120K to $150K or more due to immense demand, especially in government, healthcare, and tech sectors.

The Department of Education's Regional Alliance and Multistakeholder Partnerships to Stimulate (RAMPS) Cybersecurity Education and Workforce Development initiative is a federal program aimed at enhancing cybersecurity education and building a skilled workforce to address growing cyber threats. By fostering collaboration among educational institutions, industry stakeholders, and government entities, RAMPS seeks to develop tailored training programs and resources that meet the needs of local economies.

Activity will be led by the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce utilizing the proven Talent Pipeline Management (TPM) system to organize employer collaboration, project critical job demand, align job requirements, analyze the talent supply chain, build the talent supply chain, and engage in continuous improvement and resiliency planning.

"TPM provides a proven, structured process that helps businesses collaborate with education and workforce development partners to co-design talent supply chains. It's proven effective in filling high-demand positions in local hospitals and we're excited to create a pathway that helps all students gain access to this growing field," said Rana Ghadban, Chief Executive Officer of the Roseville Area Chamber.

Other Cybersecurity Collaborative partners include the City of Roseville, the County of Placer, the United Cybersecurity Alliance, the Roseville Joint Union High School District, and the Western Placer Unified School District. Student support services providers include the Golden Sierra Job Training Agency, the Health Education Council, Pride Industries, and the Sierra College Foundation.

