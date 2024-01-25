Sierra College Hosts the 2024 Sierra Writers Conference February 5-15, Focusing on Finding Family: Connecting with Your Writing Community

"We look forward to celebrating the craft of writing and the Sierra College Press with everyone joining us. This is a great opportunity to collaborate and learn from our incredible guest writers," - Lynette Vrooman, managing editor of Sierra College Press and professor of English at Sierra College. Post this

Workshops and Sessions

Engage virtually and in person with a community of writers and powerful presenters whose works and workshops focus on equity, social and environmental justice, the craft of writing, and creativity. Enhance your written stories and storytelling skills by engaging with a powerful writing community working for brighter tomorrows.

February 5th

5:00-6:30 Grant Faulkner: Creativity Under Constraint (Online)

February 6th

5:00-6:30 Charles Hood: Subjective Nature: Trusting Your Voice as a Nature Writer (Online)

February 7th

4:00-5:30 Nikki Shannon Smith: Letting Your Inner Child Guide Your Writing (Rocklin)

February 8th

1:30-2:50 C.E. Shue: Connecting with Community Through Your Authentic Voice (Rocklin)

5:00-6:30 Tahoe Truckee Campus: Open Mic Readings: On Ugly Ducklings and Cross-Eyed Hens

February 10th

9:30-10:45 Obi Kaufmann: Ecological Philosophy and California's Past and Future History (NCC)

11:00-12:20 Workshops (NCC):

Kim Culbertson: Unlocking the Magic of 100-word Stories

Catharine Bramkamp: The Fictional Family

Gary Noy: How to Write a Nonfiction Book Proposal

1:20-2:35 Steve Wasserman: A Writer's Space (NCC)

2:50-4:00 Deborah Miranda Writing Prompts from the Ancestors: Using Archives to Create a Hybrid Memoir (NCC)

February 12th

5:00-6:30 Rosanna Xia: Lessons on Climate Storytelling from an Environmental Journalist (Online)

February 13th

5:00-6:30 Misha Nogha: Integrating the Narratives of Nature into Your Writing (Online)

February 14th

4:00-5:30 Sands Hall: Creating Effective Characters (Fiction, Playwriting, Memoir) (NCC)

Registration

Registration and conference information is available at: https://sierrawritersconference.wordpress.com/. The 2024 Sierra Writers Conference is $65 to attend the full conference for the public, $25 for online only, and free to Sierra College and OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) students and staff.

