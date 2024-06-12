Sierra College Names Lucas Moosman to Serve as Vice President of Student Services

The Sierra College Board of Trustees at its June board meeting appointed Lucas Moosman as the new Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Student Services. Lucas had been serving in the role in an interim capacity since September of 2023 and was selected from a highly qualified pool of applicants for the permanent position in June 2024.

ROCKLIN, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sierra College Board of Trustees at its June board meeting appointed Lucas Moosman as the new Assistant Superintendent/Vice President of Student Services. Lucas had been serving in the role in an interim capacity since September of 2023 and was selected from a highly qualified pool of applicants for the permanent position in June 2024.

"Lucas has done an outstanding job of engaging and leading the division to focus on our institutional priorities of equity and student success in his prior leadership roles at Sierra College as Executive Dean of Student Success and Dean of Kinesiology/Athletic Director. His past accomplishments at institutions like UC Berkeley, San Diego State University, and the University of Utah showcased his unwavering commitment to enhancing the student experience," said Willy Duncan, Sierra College Superintendent/President.

The Vice President of Student Services serves as a member of the college Executive Council and reports directly to the Superintendent/President. This position significantly affects a wide range of District educational activities and operations by overseeing student services deans, educational administrators, classified supervisors, and classified support staff.

President Duncan continued, "Lucas is a first-generation community college student and deeply understands our college's mission and also actively engages with the greater community through his roles on the Board of Directors for Placer Valley Tourism and previously on the Board at Stand Up Placer. This blend of personal experience and commitment to fostering community partnerships and strategic collaboration makes him an excellent choice for this role."

Lucas earned an associate's degree from Los Medanos College, a bachelor's degree from the University of Redlands, and a master's degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Additionally, he served as part time faculty and Assistant Football Coach at Diablo Valley and Los Medanos Colleges. He is a lifetime learner and is completing his Ph.D. in Leadership at University of the Cumberlands and has completed the Association of California Community College Administrators (ACCCA) Admin 201-Transformational Leadership program.

Sierra College District is rising to the needs of our community. Sierra College serves 3,200 square miles of Northern California with campuses in Roseville, Rocklin, Grass Valley, and Truckee. With approximately 125 degree and certificate programs, Sierra College is ranked first in Northern California (Sacramento north) for transfers to four-year universities, offers career/technical training, and classes for upgrading job skills. Sierra graduates can be found in businesses and industries throughout the region.

