Sierra College Natural History Museum Welcomes Laura Matzer as Director

ROCKLIN, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sierra College has named Laura Matzer as Director of the Sierra College Natural History Museum (SCNHM). Matzer comes to Sierra College from the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum in The Dalles, Oregon, where she was responsible for leadership, vision, and direction for the museum. At Sierra College, Matzer will plan, direct, manage, oversee, and provide leadership for the award-winning Sierra College Natural History Museum located on the Rocklin campus.

The Museum has more than 20,000 specimens, with objects to spark the curiosity of every visitor. Currently on view is an Animals of the World exhibit, a Marine Mammals gallery, a Minerology exhibit featuring an array of spectacular minerals, and an Entomology (insect) display featuring California butterflies.

Matzer will establish new connections with the community via public outreach through the coordination, marketing, event planning and general facilitation of Museum tours and lectures, including teacher-training activities. Matzer will also oversee the management of the on-campus nature preserve and arboreta, and plays an active role in the development of an endowment fund to support long-term funding for the Museum.

Laura Matzer states: "Since I arrived, I have found the goodwill and support for Sierra College's Natural History Museum to be truly remarkable. In seeking to enhance the visitor experience, it is an honor to work with students, faculty, staff, and the public to build upon the foundations already established for our exhibitions, collections, and programming, as the campus – and our audience – continues to grow. I also look forward to developing creative ways of sharing this incredible gem on Sierra College's campus with those in the surrounding communities who have yet to discover its wonder."

SCNHM hosts programs and events throughout the year including Free Saturdays (next program is held July 13h from 10 am-2 pm) and Dinosaur Day and Science Fest in May with live animal exhibitions, lectures, tours, Planetarium shows, physics and chemistry demonstrations, face painting, paleontological digs, and maker stations. To stay up to date visit sierracollege.edu/museum.

About Sierra College

Sierra College District is rising to the needs of our community. Sierra College serves 3,200 square miles of Northern California with campuses in Roseville, Rocklin, Grass Valley, and Truckee. Sierra graduates can be found in businesses and industries throughout the region. More information at https://www.sierracollege.edu/.

