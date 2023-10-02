Sierra College Seeking to Fill Board Opening Area 6 Trustee to be a Provisional Appointment

Sierra College is accepting applications to serve as an appointed member of the Board of Trustees until the next regularly scheduled election for governing board members in November 2024.

ROCKLIN, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sierra College is accepting applications to serve as an appointed member of the Board of Trustees until the next regularly scheduled election for governing board members in November 2024.

Each applicant must reside in Trustee Area 6 of the Sierra Joint Community College District, which includes the west border of the district shared by Nevada and Placer counties. Each applicant must also be at least 18 years of age, a registered voter, and a US citizen.

Information and application materials are available from the Sierra College website https://www.sierracollege.edu/administration/board-of-trustees/ or the Sierra College President's Office, 5100 Rocklin Road, Rocklin, CA 95677, (916) 660-7000.

A map of the trustee areas is available at https://www.sierracollege.edu/administration/board-of-trustees/districting/

The application deadline is October 11, 2023, with interviews being held at a special board meeting on October 16, 2023 at the Nevada County Campus. The board is expected to make the provisional appointment on November 7, 2023, at a board meeting held at the Rocklin Campus.

About Sierra College

The Sierra College District is rising to the needs of our community. Sierra College serves 3,200 square miles of Northern California with campuses in Roseville, Rocklin, Grass Valley, and Truckee. With approximately 125 degree and certificate programs, Sierra College is ranked first in Northern California (Sacramento north) for transfers to four-year universities, offers career/technical training and classes for upgrading job skills. Sierra graduates can be found in businesses and industries throughout the region. More information at http://www.sierracollege.edu

Media Contact

Josh Morgan, Sierra College, 9166607271, [email protected], Sierra College

SOURCE Sierra College