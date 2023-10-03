Sierra College Theatre Arts Department Presents Lend Me a Tenor with Live Performances October 27 through November 12 in Rocklin

Sierra College Theatre Arts Department announces its fall production of the outrageously funny farce - Lend Me a Tenor directed by Scott Adams. Community members are invited to one of the eight performances in the Dietrich Theatre on the Sierra College campus in Rocklin.

ROCKLIN, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sierra College Theatre Arts Department announces its fall production of the outrageously funny farce - Lend Me a Tenor directed by Scott Adams. Community members are invited to one of the eight performances in the Dietrich Theatre on the Sierra College campus in Rocklin.

Performance Dates and times:

Friday, October 27 at 7:30 pm

STORY: Saunders, the general manager of the Cleveland Grand Opera Company, is primed to welcome world-famous singer Tito Merelli, known as Il Stupendo, the greatest tenor of his generation, to appear for one night only Tito arrives late, and through a series of mishaps, he is given a double dose of tranquilizers and passes out. , Saunders persuades his assistant, Max, to get into Merelli's costume and fool the audience into thinking he's Il Stupendo. Max succeeds but Merelli regains consciousness, and then the confusion and hilarity begin! A sensation on Broadway and in London's West End, this madcap, screwball comedy is guaranteed to leave audiences teary-eyed with laughter.

The cast includes:

Matthew Quady /Max

/Max Kyra Obanil/ Maggie Saunders

Madison Dorty / Maggie Saunders

/ Paul Fearn / Saunders

/ Saunders Arie Knyazev / Tito Merelli

/ Leila Johnson / Maria

/ Maria Analyse Gonzalez/ Diana

Kayleigh Kirkpatrick / Julia Leverett

/ Gianna Conn / Bellhop

Purchase Tickets

Tickets are $17 general, $15 Seniors, $7 students; available online from On the Stage at our.show/sierracollege/tenor (processing fees apply). Tickets can also be purchased at the door one hour before curtain time in the lobby of the Dietrich Theatre.

Venue: The Dietrich Theatre at Sierra College, 5100 Sierra College Blvd., Rocklin, CA 95677

Call (916) 660-8036 for more information.

About Sierra College

Sierra College District is rising to the needs of our community. Sierra College serves 3,200 square miles of Northern California with campuses in Roseville, Rocklin, Grass Valley, and Truckee. With approximately 125 degree and certificate programs, Sierra College is ranked first in Northern California (Sacramento north) for transfers to four-year universities, offers career/technical training, and classes for upgrading job skills. Sierra graduates can be found in businesses and industries throughout the region. More information at http://www.sierracollege.edu

Media Contact

Josh Morgan, Sierra College, 9166607271, [email protected], Sierra College

SOURCE Sierra College