Sierra College Welcomes Dr. David Martin as Vice President of Administrative Services

At Sierra College, Dr. Martin will serve as the Chief Business Officer, responsible for the strategic planning and management of fiscal services, campus operations and facilities, community safety and auxiliary services.

A product of Sierra College himself, Dr. Martin has a deep connection to the institution. He attended Sierra College where he excelled both academically and athletically, playing baseball. He later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from California State University San Bernardino, followed by an MBA from California State University East Bay and a doctorate in Higher Education Leadership from Drexel University.

"It's a pleasure to welcome an alum with Dr. Martin's experience back to Sierra College as part of the leadership team," said Willy Duncan, Sierra College Superintendent/President. "Sierra College's positive reputation and strong financial position attracted an impressive pool of applicants and David rose to the top. His extensive experience and commitment to higher education make him an invaluable addition to our team as we focus on expanding the educational and workforce training opportunities for our community."

Sierra College District is rising to the needs of our community. Sierra College serves 3,200 square miles of Northern CA with campuses in Roseville, Rocklin, Grass Valley, and Truckee. With approximately 125 degree and certificate programs, Sierra College is ranked first in Northern California (Sacramento north) for transfers to four-year universities, offers career/technical training, and classes for upgrading job skills. Sierra graduates can be found in businesses and industries throughout the region. More information at https://www.sierracollege.edu/.

