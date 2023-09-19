Sierra College Welcomes Students and Community Leaders for Grand Opening Celebration of New Instructional Building and Start of Fall 2023 Semester

Fall 2023 semester instruction at Sierra College began on August 21st with increased enrollment and a new instructional building, Building Q, made possible by the community's support for Measure E.

ROCKLIN, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fall 2023 semester instruction at Sierra College began on August 21st with increased enrollment and a new instructional building, Building Q, made possible by the community's support for Measure E.

The students were the first priority in the new building when the fall semester began on August 21st and on September 19th, Sierra College welcomed community leaders for a tour of the 77,000 square foot building with classrooms, art studios, student collaborative spaces, and an easy to access location on the Rocklin campus.