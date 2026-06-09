Sierra Madre Golf Launches in Select Golf Galaxy Locations Nationwide

"This partnership with Golf Galaxy is an exciting step forward in our mission to bring a more modern, fashion-forward perspective to women's golf apparel and help our Bad Madres feel confident both on and off the course." -Bonny Riddle, Co-Founder & CEO Post this

Founded in 2022 by Bonny Riddle and Michelle Anderson, Sierra Madre Golf was created to bring a more elevated, fashion-forward approach to women's golf apparel. Designed with the effortlessly cool girl in mind, the brand pairs technical performance fabrics with contemporary silhouettes to transition seamlessly from the course to everyday life.

The Golf Galaxy launch comes amid continued growth in the women's golf market, as retailers expand offerings tailored to female golfers and lifestyle consumers seeking performance-driven apparel without sacrificing style.

"We started Sierra Madre because women should never feel like an afterthought. This partnership with Golf Galaxy is an exciting step forward in our mission to bring a more modern, fashion-forward perspective to women's golf apparel and help our Bad Madres feel confident both on and off the course." -Bonny Riddle, Co-Founder & CEO

Golf Galaxy customers are able to shop Sierra Madre Golf collections in participating stores now.

About Sierra Madre Golf

Sierra Madre Golf is a women's golf apparel brand designed with the edgy, effortless, and cool girl in mind. Inspired by co-founders Bonny Riddle and Michelle Anderson's years-long struggle to find chic women's golf clothes, they founded Sierra Madre in 2022 to help women find confidence-inducing apparel and accessories that transition seamlessly from the course to everyday life. With an elevated flare on the traditional, timeless, and functional style of sports apparel, Sierra Madre delivers a line of apparel and accessories that prioritize confidence, comfort, and style.

Website: sierramadregolf.com/

IG: instagram.com/sierramadregolf/

Golf Galaxy Links

Website: golfgalaxy.com

IG: instagram.com/golfgalaxy

Media Contact

Sydney Kuhn, RAGDOLL PR, 1 4154975122, [email protected]

SOURCE Sierra Madre Golf