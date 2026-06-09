Sierra Madre Golf Launches in Select Golf Galaxy Locations Nationwide

New retail partnership expands access to elevated women's golf apparel built around the belief that women should never be an afterthought
AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sierra Madre Golf, the Austin-based brand reimagining women's golf apparel, is proud to announce its expansion into select Golf Galaxy locations across the United States through a new wholesale partnership.
This rollout expands Sierra Madre Golf's retail presence into 10 Golf Galaxy stores, including locations in South Carolina, Colorado, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Texas, and Florida.
Founded in 2022 by Bonny Riddle and Michelle Anderson, Sierra Madre Golf was created to bring a more elevated, fashion-forward approach to women's golf apparel. Designed with the effortlessly cool girl in mind, the brand pairs technical performance fabrics with contemporary silhouettes to transition seamlessly from the course to everyday life.
The Golf Galaxy launch comes amid continued growth in the women's golf market, as retailers expand offerings tailored to female golfers and lifestyle consumers seeking performance-driven apparel without sacrificing style.
"We started Sierra Madre because women should never feel like an afterthought. This partnership with Golf Galaxy is an exciting step forward in our mission to bring a more modern, fashion-forward perspective to women's golf apparel and help our Bad Madres feel confident both on and off the course." -Bonny Riddle, Co-Founder & CEO
Golf Galaxy customers are able to shop Sierra Madre Golf collections in participating stores now.
About Sierra Madre Golf
Sierra Madre Golf is a women's golf apparel brand designed with the edgy, effortless, and cool girl in mind. Inspired by co-founders Bonny Riddle and Michelle Anderson's years-long struggle to find chic women's golf clothes, they founded Sierra Madre in 2022 to help women find confidence-inducing apparel and accessories that transition seamlessly from the course to everyday life. With an elevated flare on the traditional, timeless, and functional style of sports apparel, Sierra Madre delivers a line of apparel and accessories that prioritize confidence, comfort, and style.
Website: sierramadregolf.com/
IG: instagram.com/sierramadregolf/
Golf Galaxy Links
Website: golfgalaxy.com
Media Contact
Sydney Kuhn, RAGDOLL PR, 1 4154975122, [email protected]
SOURCE Sierra Madre Golf
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