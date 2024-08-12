Sierra Nevada Academy Charter School Marks its 25th Year with Launch of Innovative Initiative to Guide Students in Their Learning Journey

At SNACS, we recognize that every student learns differently and that it's crucial to provide the best of technology to maximize learning options in school," said Dr. Kimberly Regan, founder and CEO. Post this

The Interactive Choice Boards offer a range of activities tailored to different learning styles and interests, allowing students to select tasks that resonate with their preferences and strengths. The flexibility of Interactive Choice Boards helps students stay motivated and invested in their education, leading to improved academic outcomes.

"At SNACS, we recognize that every student learns differently and that it's crucial to provide the best of technology to maximize learning options in school," said Dr. Kimberly Regan. "The Interactive Choice Board has been recognized as a game changer in the education landscape, including Harvard, the National Museum of Play, Lakeshore Learning, and others. Introducing Interactive Choice Boards is a significant step toward creating a motivating learning environment where all our students can thrive."

The Choice Boards initiative at SNACS will be integrated across various subjects, allowing students to choose from hands-on projects, creative writing, multimedia presentations, and collaborative group work. Each board is carefully designed to align with curriculum standards while providing a diverse range of options to stimulate student interest and participation.

Parents, educators, and the greater Reno community are invited to visit the SNACS website to learn more about Interactive Choice Boards and how they lend to personalized learning through choice, play and exploration. They are also invited to take a personal tour to discover how Interactive Choice Boards foster an inclusive and motivating environment for students and our leaders of tomorrow.

About Sierra Nevada Academy Charter School

As Nevada's very first charter school, Sierra Nevada Academy Charter School (SNACS) offers a transformative K-8 educational experience and an innovative curriculum built on the principles of PLAY (Promoting Learning and Accountability in Youth). SNACS combines inclusive, accessible learning with a personalized, challenging, and community-based approach to guide students on their individualized and self-navigated learning journey. For enrollment information, including for the 2024-25 school year, please call 775-677-4500, visit SNACS at 5600 Fox Avenue in Reno, Nev., or go to https://www.snacs.org/admissions/enroll/.

Media contact:

Kelliann Amico | 503-705-6203 | [email protected]

LINK TO VISUAL ASSETS

Media Contact

Kelliann Amico, Sierra Nevada Academy Charter School, 1 5037056203, [email protected], https://www.snacs.org/

SOURCE Sierra Nevada Academy Charter School