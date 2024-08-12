Sierra Nevada Academy Charter School Marks its 25th Year with Launch of Innovative Initiative to Guide Students in Their Learning Journey

SNACS will implement the PLAY® Interactive Choice Boards, central to the Reno-based K-8 school model, starting in the 2024-25 school year
RENO, Nev., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sierra Nevada Academy Charter School (SNACS) is delighted to announce the launch of the PLAY® Interactive Choice Board Learning Management System, coinciding with its first day of school on August 12, 2024. Developed in response to increased demands on teachers to meet their students' diverse learning needs, the Interactive Choice Boards are a dynamic and innovative educational tool central to the school model and curriculum, beginning in the 2024-25 school year. The announcement comes as SNACS celebrates 25 years of being Nevada's first charter school and a transformative K-8 educational community in Reno.
Companies like Tesla, Apple, Google, and Amazon have led the world through innovation and opened doors to infinite possibilities. Yet, traditional education models have mostly stayed the same since the inception of public education. Despite research in the science of learning and child development theory on how students learn, we continue to see models where teachers provide content as the expert in the classroom, often providing whole group instruction with increased class sizes regardless of grade level and the various abilities of students. Dr. Kimberly Regan, SNACS founder, and Chief Executive Officer, developed the PLAY® Interactive Choice Learning Management System to provide teachers with an alternative approach to instruction that gives students choice and a voice in how and when they learn with embedded accountability and real-time data.
The Interactive Choice Boards offer a range of activities tailored to different learning styles and interests, allowing students to select tasks that resonate with their preferences and strengths. The flexibility of Interactive Choice Boards helps students stay motivated and invested in their education, leading to improved academic outcomes.
"At SNACS, we recognize that every student learns differently and that it's crucial to provide the best of technology to maximize learning options in school," said Dr. Kimberly Regan. "The Interactive Choice Board has been recognized as a game changer in the education landscape, including Harvard, the National Museum of Play, Lakeshore Learning, and others. Introducing Interactive Choice Boards is a significant step toward creating a motivating learning environment where all our students can thrive."
The Choice Boards initiative at SNACS will be integrated across various subjects, allowing students to choose from hands-on projects, creative writing, multimedia presentations, and collaborative group work. Each board is carefully designed to align with curriculum standards while providing a diverse range of options to stimulate student interest and participation.
Parents, educators, and the greater Reno community are invited to visit the SNACS website to learn more about Interactive Choice Boards and how they lend to personalized learning through choice, play and exploration. They are also invited to take a personal tour to discover how Interactive Choice Boards foster an inclusive and motivating environment for students and our leaders of tomorrow.
About Sierra Nevada Academy Charter School
As Nevada's very first charter school, Sierra Nevada Academy Charter School (SNACS) offers a transformative K-8 educational experience and an innovative curriculum built on the principles of PLAY (Promoting Learning and Accountability in Youth). SNACS combines inclusive, accessible learning with a personalized, challenging, and community-based approach to guide students on their individualized and self-navigated learning journey. For enrollment information, including for the 2024-25 school year, please call 775-677-4500, visit SNACS at 5600 Fox Avenue in Reno, Nev., or go to https://www.snacs.org/admissions/enroll/.
