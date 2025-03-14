SIFMA's 2025 C&L Seminar to Feature Two Greenberg Traurig Litigators

Two shareholders from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Broker-Dealer Securities Litigation Practice will appear at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) Compliance & Legal (C&L) Annual Seminar, to be held March 23-26 in Austin, Texas.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two shareholders from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Broker-Dealer Securities Litigation Practice will appear at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) Compliance & Legal (C&L) Annual Seminar, to be held March 23-26 in Austin, Texas. In addition, the firm is the Presidential Sponsor for the event.

SIFMA, viewed as the voice of the nation's securities industry, unites broker-dealers, investment banks, and asset managers to support strong capital markets. The C&L Annual Seminar is a top event for compliance and legal professionals throughout the financial services industry.

Greenberg Traurig's Tracy L. Gerber, co-managing shareholder of the West Palm Beach office and co-chair of the firm's Broker-Dealer Securities Litigation Practice, will moderate a panel, "Key Legal and Regulatory Issues for Private Client Firms," at 10:05 a.m. CT on Monday, March 24. The panel will cover topics including crypto asset communication, cybersecurity regulatory expectations, artificial intelligence (AI) regulatory considerations, and state regulatory enforcement.

Jennifer Tomsen, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Houston office, will be a panelist during "Just When You Thought It Was Safe to Go Back to the Workplace: 2025 Employment Issues," a session scheduled for 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday, March 25. That panel will discuss such issues as the future of diversity, equity & inclusion, employment agreements, return to office and remote work, and the growing presence of AI.

About Greenberg Traurig's Securities Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig has one of the broadest and deepest securities litigation practices in the country. The firm has been lead defense counsel in hundreds of securities class actions, derivative lawsuits, and SEC investigations and enforcement actions. These include some of the largest and most complex regulatory actions ever filed and one of the most highly publicized securities fraud cases in recent times. The firm has one of the most experienced and largest teams in the United States representing both market leading broker-dealers and Directors & Officers to final award or judgment in thousands of securities arbitrations and trials throughout the country. The team has tried some of the largest arbitration cases to verdict, including numerous matters involving more than $100 million. The attorneys regularly handle matters before the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Dispute Resolution, Securities and Exchange Commission, American Arbitration Association, National Futures Association, and state and federal courts across the country.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 49 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com

Media Contact

Kristy Treacy, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 617.310.5235, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP