SiFotonics Announced Industry First 100G Extended Reach SFP112 Transceivers

The 100G-ER1-40 SFP112 transceiver is industry first small form-factor pluggable (SFP) transceiver supporting 100G extended reach with 100Gbps serial electrical interface, supporting wide temperature range from -40 to 85C, Ethernet/OTN multi-rate, as well as 8x100G-ER1-nWDM capabilities. Tweet this

Industry first small form-factor pluggable (SFP) transceiver supporting 100G extended reach with 100Gbps serial electrical interface.

High sensitivity Ge/Si APD receiver supporting 100G extended reach over 40km based on 100G PAM4 technology, compliant with 100G Lambda MSA 100G-ER1-40 specification backed by over 45 industry leading companies

Industry temperature support from -40 to 85C for outside plant access network applications

Industry leading DSP supporting multi-rate Ethernet or OTN applications.

8x100G-ER1-nWDM capability support O-band WDM applications, and with full inter-operability with SiFotonics industry leading and award winning 8x100G-ER1-nWDM QSFP28 products.

(https://www.prweb.com/releases/sifotonics-honored-by-2023-lightwave-innovations-reviews-845936185.html)

"This new line of 100G-ER1-40 SFP112 is latest addition to our portfolio of extended reach 100G and 400G optical networking solutions leveraging on our industry leading Ge/Si APD technology on our silicon photonics platforms. It's a testament to our team commitment to provide our customers with innovative silicon photonics solutions keeping pace with customer requirements for ever higher speed at lower power and higher density", commented by Dr. Dong Pan, Founder and CEO of SiFotonics.

"We are pleased to collaborate with SiFotonics as an industry pioneer to extend 100G-PAM4 technology to much longer distance with leading silicon photonics and our industry leading PAM4 DSP PHY's. We are looking forward to further collaborations with SiFotonics to develop innovative solutions", further commented by Khushrow Machhi, Senior Director of Marketing at Broadcom.

The newly available SFP112 product family also include 100G long-reach variant supporting 10km and 20km applications, and compliant with IEEE 100G-LR1 and 100G Lambda MSA 100G-LR1-20 standard, with industrial temperature support.

About SiFotonics Technologies Ltd.

SiFotonics Technologies Co., Ltd. is a leading solution provider for ultra-high speed AI/data center and 5G wireless optical networking applications with advanced Silicon Photonics Integrated Circuits and Components as well as customer specific solutions. SiFotonics was established in 2007 in Massachusetts, US, and has offices and facilities at Boston, San Jose, Hsinchu, Hong Kong, Nanjing, Beijing and Shanghai. SiFotonics web site is http://www.sifotonics.com.

Media Contact

Rang-Chen Yu, SiFotonics Technologies Co Ltd, 1 4083078078, [email protected], www.sifotonics.com

SOURCE SiFotonics Technologies Co Ltd