SiFotonics Announced Silicon Photonics 800G LPO Product Solutions for AI/Data Center Applications

The 800G LPO products are designed with SiFotonics state-of-the-art silicon photonics chipset, with typical low power consumption of less than 6W, supporting 100m, 500m and 2km reach, and supporting OSFP and QSFP-DD800 form factors Tweet this

Greatly reduced power dissipation: typical power consumption about 6W, reduced by >50% from embedded DSP solutions.

Outstanding transmitter performance with high bandwidth, high linearity, and low distortions.

Volume deployment proven Ge/Si PD array with high sensitivity and low noise performance.

Low pre-FEC BER levels with high performance margin.

Multiple form factors support with OSFP and QSFP-DD800.

Multiple configurations supporting optimized for GPU/CPU cluster networking for ranges of 100 meters, 500meter to 2km single mode fiber connections.

Multiple optical fiber interface configurations options to support full 800G, 2x400G, or 8x100G applications.

"800G-LPO products are new additions to our increasing range of silicon photonics product platforms, and we are getting enthusiastic response from customers with diverse applications from AI clusters networking, data center Ethernet switch fabric, and service Router applications. We are committed to development of innovative LPO solutions to the market with close collaboration with industry leaders and build a healthy eco-system", commented by Dr. Dong Pan, Founder and CEO of SiFotonics.

These 800G LPO products are available for sampling and have been shipped to customers for testing.

About SiFotonics Technologies Ltd.

SiFotonics Technologies Co., Ltd. is a leading solution provider for ultra-high speed data center and 5G wireless optical networking applications with advanced Silicon Photonics Integrated Circuits and Components as well as customer specific solutions. SiFotonics was established in 2007 in Massachusetts, US, and has offices and facilities at Boston, San Jose, Taiwan Hsinchu, Hong Kong, Nanjing, Beijing and Shanghai. SiFotonics web site is http://www.sifotonics.com.

Media Contact

Rang-Chen Yu, SiFotonics Technologies Co Ltd, 1 4083078078, [email protected], www.sifotonics.com

SOURCE SiFotonics Technologies Co Ltd