Sift and Workday Redefine Org Charts for Better Workforce Visibility

DETROIT, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sift, a modern org chart and directory platform that helps companies better understand their people and organization, and Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), the AI platform for managing people, money, and agents, today announced a strategic partnership to help provide enterprise customers with enhanced visibility into their organizational structure, people and how they are connected.

"The traditional org chart no longer reflects how work actually gets done," said Larry Angeli, CEO of Sift. "Today's organizations operate through dynamic project teams, cross-functional collaboration, and fluid reporting structures that existing systems weren't designed to support. Our partnership with Workday represents a fundamental shift in how companies can visualize and optimize their workforce—moving beyond static hierarchies to capture the real-time complexity of modern work. Together, we're giving HR and business leaders the clarity they need to make better decisions about their most valuable asset: their people."

As a Workday Innovation Partner, Sift's platform elevates the everyday org chart and employee directory experience. With Sift, Workday data becomes a clear, living map of your organization. Dynamic org charts, comprehensive employee profiles, and powerful search let anyone quickly explore teams, find the right people, and uncover expertise at every level. By keeping everything accurate and connected to Workday, Sift helps organizations collaborate smarter and stay fully aligned.

"Sift has been a huge win for the 20,000+ leaders and team members at Rocket and our Family of Companies," said Amita Shah, Senior Director, People Systems and Platforms of Rocket Companies. "It's so easy to look up the organizational structure and quickly get to know your teammates. It connects seamlessly with Workday, so the data is always accurate and up to date while being super customizable to business needs."

Extending Organizational Visualization Beyond Traditional Hierarchies

Building upon Workday's established org chart functionality, the integration addresses the growing need for more sophisticated organizational intelligence that reflects the complexity of modern enterprises. Key capabilities include:

Smarter Workforce Visualization: Interactive, multi-dimensional views that include dotted-line relationships, cross-functional teams, and project-based structures.

Dynamic Relationship Mapping: Visualize working relationships and collaboration patterns beyond formal reporting structures

Discover People and Expertise Fast: Understand the skills, experience, organizational relationships, and interests of your people through a comprehensive search experience coupled with detailed employee profiles.

Real-Time Data Synchronization Across Multiple Systems: Automatically update org charts and profiles from sources outside of Workday, such as Microsoft Entra or IAM platforms like Okta and Ping Identity.

Expanding Partnership Success

This Workday integration builds on Sift's proven track record of successful enterprise integrations, including partnerships with leading technology providers like Microsoft.

"Our customers consistently tell us they need better ways to connect and leverage their enterprise data," added Ryan Bickham, Vice President of Product Engineering at Sift. "This Workday integration represents another significant step in our mission to help organizations break down data silos and create more connected, intelligent workflows."

Availability

The Sift-Workday integration is now available for Sift customers with active Workday instances. Organizations interested in learning more about the integration can visit Sift on the Workday Marketplace.

About Sift

Sift is the modern org chart and people directory for connected enterprises. Sift's powerfully simple people search, dynamic org charts, and rich employee profiles enable organizations to gain greater visibility into their people, forge new connections, and ultimately drive their business forward. To learn more, visit www.justsift.com.

About Workday

Workday is the AI platform for managing people, money, and agents. Organizations use Workday to future-proof their businesses through AI, machine learning, and connected data. Workday applications for financial management, human capital management, planning, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world. For more information, visit www.workday.com.

