Sifu Romain and Marleny Cruz to Host New Radio Show "Ascend" on SOS Radio Live

Journey to Master Your Mindset and Achieve Your Greatest Desires with Renowned Mindset Coaches

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOS Radio Live is excited to announce the launch of "Ascend," a transformative new radio show hosted by Mindset Coaches Sifu Romain and Marleny Cruz. This ground-breaking program takes listeners on a journey to master their mindset and achieve their greatest desires, blending ancient wisdom with modern techniques to unlock their full potential.

About the Hosts

Sifu Romain is a distinguished martial artist, author, and motivational speaker, renowned for his martial arts and personal development expertise. He founded RKF Martial Arts and has been featured in prominent media outlets, including The Huffington Post, Oprah, and Dr. Oz Show. Sifu Romain has dedicated his life to teaching the principles of discipline, respect, and continuous self-improvement, inspiring countless individuals to lead healthier, more disciplined lives.

Marleny Cruz is a celebrated motivational speaker and mindset coach, known for her dynamic approach to personal growth and empowerment. As the President and CEO of SOS Media, she leads an innovative ecosystem designed to promote positive and life-altering experiences through diverse platforms. With a strong background in personal development and public speaking, Marleny brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to the show, helping listeners transform their beliefs and cultivate an abundance mindset.

About the Show

"Ascend" provides a comprehensive roadmap to transform your beliefs, cultivate an abundance mindset, and embody the emotional frequencies that will transform your dreams into reality. Each episode dives deep into one pillar of the transformative A.S.C.E.N.D. framework:

- A - Activating Self-Awareness

- S - Shattering Limiting Beliefs

- C - Cultivating an Abundance Mindset

- E - Emotional Mastery

- N - Nurturing Inspired Action

- D - Developing Unwavering Self-Belief

Through their dynamic co-hosting approach, Sifu Romain and Marleny Cruz blend ancient wisdom with modern mindset techniques to help you unlock your full potential. The show features powerful coaching exercises, insightful discussions, and a nurturing community, equipping listeners with all the tools needed to ascend as an unstoppable force into their dream lives.

Quotes:

"Sifu Romain and I bring a unique blend of ancient wisdom and modern coaching techniques that will profoundly impact our listeners," said Marleny Cruz of SOS Radio Live. "We are thrilled to offer this transformative program and provide our audience with the tools to achieve their personal and professional goals."

"Ascend is more than just a radio show; it's a journey of personal transformation," said Sifu Romain. "Together with Marleny, we aim to guide our listeners in silencing their inner critics, embodying the frequency of their dreams, and taking inspired action from their highest selves."

Tune In

Listeners can tune in each week, Sundays at noon Eastern, starting August 4th to SOS Radio Live for an inspirational dose of mindset transformation and to start co-creating the life they truly want to experience. Prepare for profound personal transformation with "Ascend."

For more information and to stay updated with the latest episodes, visit https://sosradio.live/livenow/ascend-radio-show/

About SOS Radio Live

SOS Radio Live is a premier online radio platform dedicated to providing inspirational and informative content across various topics, including personal development, health, wellness, and more. The station features a diverse range of shows hosted by experts in their fields, offering valuable insights and practical advice to a global audience.

Media Contact

Marleny Cruz, SOS Radio Live, 1 (973)-446-6162, [email protected], https://sosradio.live

SOURCE SOS Radio Live