SightCall ranks in Top 500 Fastest-Growing Software Companies in America on Inc. 5000 list

"We are truly honored to be included in the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, marking SightCall's remarkable journey as one of the fastest-growing software companies in America," stated Thomas Cottereau, CEO of SightCall.

"Over the years, our pursuit of innovation and commitment to delivering exceptional visual assistance solutions have paved the way for our success," Cottereau added. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our talented team and the unwavering trust of our valued clients."

"As we celebrate this achievement, we will continue our mission to reshape the future of Augmented Visual Interactions and elevate operational efficiency for service organizations."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Since 2008, SightCall has been recognized as the leading Visual Assistance Platform for enterprise service organizations. Brands such as Allianz, Sony, Ford and GE Healthcare have elevated their service organizations to new heights, simultaneously optimizing costs and delighting customers with SightCall.

"When Confucius said 'I hear and I forget. I see and I remember. I do and I understand,' he didn't anticipate that 2,500 years later SightCall would build a great success on this principle," said Cottereau.

"SightCall introduced a third dimension to customer interactions that we called Visual Assistance when we created this market. Since then, every day is a constant evolution to deliver new experiences to our customers," Cottereau added. "The principle is simple, but the underlying technology is complex and involves multiple technologies such as Generative AI, Augmented Reality, AI Computer Vision, and Real-time Video communication."

On being named to the Inc. 5000 Class of 2023, SightCall CEO said, "I am proud of our great people, from engineering and sales to marketing and finance, who work together from all over the world to build and deliver solutions that enable businesses to connect with their customers, field technicians and partners more effectively with the ability of sight".

