Sightline Climate Announces Strategic Collaboration with Southern Company to Drive Climate Tech Commercialization

Leading energy provider Southern Company teams up with climate technology market insights platform Sightline Climate, becoming first utility in Sightline's Development Partner Program.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sightline Climate, a leading climate technology market data and insights platform, today announced it was joining forces with Southern Company, a leading energy provider serving more than 9 million customers through its electric and gas subsidiaries, to help accelerate the deployment of climate technology.

As the energy ecosystem rapidly evolves, the ability to understand and interpret diverse market forces is critically important to stay ahead of the curve and enable the clean energy transition. Sightline Climate's platform offers participants like Southern Company deep insights into the new climate economy to enable the scaling of climate solutions.

With this collaboration, Southern Company becomes the first utility to join Sightline Climate's Development Partner Program. Sightline and Southern Company will co-innovate to develop datasets, frameworks, and analysis tools to track climate tech commercialization by assessing key players, projects, demand, capital, and economics. The Sightline platform empowers Southern Company to better evaluate sector readiness and identify commercial opportunities, thus advancing its ambitious climate tech deployment strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Southern Company as the first utility in our Development Partners Program," said Kimberly Zou, CEO and co-founder of Sightline Climate. "By leveraging our platform, which is already a cornerstone application for corporates, governments, and investors for mapping climate tech markets, Southern Company will gain critical insights to more effectively support its climate tech initiatives. This collaboration is a testament to our joint goal of moving from commitments to deployment."

"Teaming up with Sightline Climate is a strategic move for Southern Company, reinforcing our dedication to innovative solutions for customers," explained Robin Lanier, director of New Ventures for Southern Company. "As the pioneer Development Partner in the utility sector, we are eager to leverage Sightline's data-driven analyses and market insights to better understand and prioritize accelerating the most impactful solutions."

About Sightline Climate

Sightline Climate accelerates the deployment of climate tech solutions through industry leading data, analytics, and research. Sightline's subscription-based intelligence platform gives investors, corporates, and governments the insights they need to confidently build and finance the new climate economy. Sightline Climate also produces CTVC, the industry-leading newsletter read by 60,000 climate leaders. Notable clients include Southern Company, BHP, Galvanize Climate Solutions, and the U.S. Department of Energy. For more information, visit sightlineclimate.com.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy distribution company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

