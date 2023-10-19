Sightline Climate Launches as the Market Intelligence Platform for the New Climate Economy

Building on the success of the market-leading CTVC newsletter, Sightline Climate provides clarity on climate tech expansion and deployment with data-driven insights and tactical intelligence.

Platform counts the US Department of Energy, BHP and Galvanize Climate among clients.

Platform will sit alongside the market-leading CTVC newsletter, which connects weekly with 60,000 industry professionals.

Sightline co-founders stress the need for "clear, actionable insights into the new climate economy."

Sightline Climate, a pioneering climate-first market intelligence platform, has officially launched.

With over 20 client organizations including the US Department of Energy, BHP, and Galvanize Climate, Sightline Climate is poised to become the trusted source for investors, corporates, governments, and banks operating in climate.

Developed on the foundation of the market leading Climate Tech VC (CTVC) newsletter, the Sightline Climate platform provides data, frameworks, and perspectives for organizations to develop and execute their near-term climate strategies.

The climate transition is rapidly shifting from commitments to execution. Professionals at investment firms, corporates, banks, and governments have the difficult job of building and financing a strategy for the now, not for the forecasts. They want confidence in their decisions for the new climate economy. They need a clear sightline into how and when new climate sectors and technologies evolve.

In May, the pre-launch company garnered significant attention with a $2M fundraise from luminaries such as John Doerr, Tom Steyer, and AccelR8.

The investment allowed the team to build and launch the market intelligence platform. At the heart of this expansion is Sightline's commitment to offer an unbiased view on climate tech deployment and finance through digestible, data-centric methodologies.

Kim Zou, Co-Founder & CEO of Sightline Climate, said:

"Since starting CTVC, we have been at the forefront of climate innovation, connecting weekly with more than 60,000 industry professionals.

"But as the shift from innovation to deployment gains momentum, we recognized the need for a broader, deeper approach.

"Sightline Climate is our answer to what subscribers have been asking for for four years - offering clear, actionable insights into the new climate economy, that go beyond their inboxes."

Kimberly Zou, formerly an investor at Energy Impact Partners, and Mark Taylor, formerly Head of Product at BloombergNEF, designed the platform to offer clarity on how climate tech markets work and how to think about them, and spot inflection by tracking climate tech funding and deployment.

Sightline's Sector Compass research offering goes into depth on technology deployment and competition and covers everything from hydrogen, to climate risk, to green steel, and more than 20 additional sectors in the climate transition.

Mark Taylor, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, said that he and the team are dedicated to "clarity and usability".

"From the start, we've aimed to be more than just a source of information," he said.

"Our goal with Sightline Climate is to be the tactical tool for today, helping stakeholders understand market dynamics and spot pivotal changes in the climate sector so they can execute their strategies with confidence.

"The Sightline platform is built on user feedback, iteration, and an unwavering dedication to clarity and usability."

Key Features of Sightline Climate Include

Climate-First Taxonomy forms the foundation of all Sightline research and analysis. Built across seven climate verticals, 60 sectors, and 300+ technologies, the taxonomy enables analysis of competitors that closely relate, and compete in the same category.

Searchable Market Data including thousands of deals, companies, and investors appearing in the CTVC newsletter, along with the data and analytics underlying CTVC insights.

Sector Compass is Sightline's premier research product that gives users a constantly-updating reference to understand and operate across the value chain.

Race to First is Sightline's research product on climate tech commercialization and deployment. With data and analysis cut across supply, demand, and finance, Sightline Climate is able to build a clear picture of commercialization and identify deployment inflection points.

The CTVC newsletter, owned by Sightline Climate, will persist and continue to remain free to the public.

To learn more or to request a demo, contact [email protected].

About Sightline Climate

Sightline Climate is a market intelligence platform centered on the new climate economy. Stemming from the popular CTVC newsletter, the platform offers data-driven insights and tools to navigate the evolving climate landscape. With a clear, comprehensive approach, Sightline Climate serves a diverse clientele, including investors, corporates, governments, and banks.

