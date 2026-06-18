Sightline Climate Relaunches as Currence: AI-Native Market Intelligence for the Energy and Power Buildout

Currence also launches Data Centers & Power, a new intelligence product connecting 1,000+ announced data center projects to power infrastructure.
NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Currence, formerly Sightline Climate, launched yesterday as an AI-native market intelligence platform built for the teams financing and building the energy system. The relaunch marks a new chapter for the company, which has grown its platform to serve more than 90 organizations including Microsoft, bp, Baker Hughes, Southern Company, HSBC, BHP, BBVA, Siemens Energy, B Capital, Galvanize, and Mitsui.
The company also announced Data Centers & Power, its first new product under the Currence name. The product serves as the intelligence layer for the AI-power buildout, connecting over 1,000 announced data center projects to the 35,000+ US power projects, equipment contracts, permits, and policy actions that determine whether those projects get built.
The Intelligence Gap at the Center of the AI-Power Buildout
The convergence of AI infrastructure and power demand represents the largest energy buildout in decades. Energy companies, utilities, developers, banks, and investors are making decade-shaping decisions in real time. Existing tools have not kept pace: traditional market research is too slow to act on, and general-purpose AI cannot be trusted for billion-dollar investment decisions.
Currence is built to close that gap. The platform combines an AI engine that ingests thousands of sources into a live view of companies, projects, deals, and costs with the expert analysis that AI cannot replace: project economic models, price benchmarks, and ranked leaderboards.
"The best market intelligence has always delivered trusted proprietary data, models to benchmark and forecast, and the point of view of expert analysts," said Kim Zou, Co-founder and CEO of Currence. "AI doesn't replace that. It supercharges it. Currence gives energy teams the speed of AI with the trust of expert research."
Data Centers & Power: Separating Real Projects from Press Releases
Power, not capital, is the binding constraint of the AI buildout. Currence's own analysis finds that roughly half of announced US data center capacity will be delayed or canceled. While other platforms track the real estate layer, Currence's Data Centers & Power tracks project credibility: each of 1,000+ announced data center projects is scored across eight credibility factors and connected to the power infrastructure that determines its viability.
The product serves utilities weighing interconnection queues, hyperscalers evaluating PPAs, developers hunting unsupplied projects, and any team that needs to separate real load growth from announcement noise.
What Stays the Same
Currence's flagship product continues under a new name, Compass. The innovation radar for energy, climate tech, and physical AI, Compass covers companies, deals, capital allocators, and sector landscapes across 1,300+ technologies, serving energy innovation and strategy teams, banks, and governments navigating the energy transition.
The company's newsletters, CTVC and Powerstack, remain free and continue publishing.
About Currence
Currence (formerly Sightline Climate) is an AI-native market intelligence platform serving the teams that finance and build the energy system. Founded in 2020 as CTVC, the company launched Sightline Climate in 2023 to map technology inflection points across the energy transition. Today, Currence combines proprietary AI infrastructure with expert analyst research to deliver trusted intelligence across data centers and power, clean energy technologies, grid infrastructure, and the capital markets connecting them. More than 90 organizations use the Currence platform. Learn more at currence.ai.
Media Contact
Benjy Hansen_Bundy, Currence, 1 6178230454, [email protected], https://www.currence.ai/
SOURCE Currence
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