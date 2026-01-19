SightMD Announces the Addition of William Boozan, MD and Tracey Rosenlicht, OD Expanding Access to Advanced, Patient-Centered Eye Care Across New York

"I am honored to join SightMD and collaborate with a team that shares my dedication to individualized, compassionate care," said Dr. Boozan. "My goal is to enhance each patient's vision and quality of life, and I am excited to continue that mission within this exceptional organization." Post this

Dr. Boozan earned his undergraduate degree from Princeton University, pursued additional studies at Columbia University, and later received his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He completed residency training in both general surgery and ophthalmology at Saint Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center of New York, where he ultimately served as Residency Training Coordinator and Chief of the Glaucoma Service. His dedication to education includes teaching roles with New York Medical College and the Physician's Assistant Program at Sisters of Charity Medical Center.

His clinical strengths include laser-assisted cataract surgery, intraocular lens implantation, glaucoma management, and care for diabetes-related eye disease. His research includes work on neonatal mortality and ongoing investigations into postoperative lens capsule changes, with a focus on early posterior capsular fibrosis in patients using latanoprost following cataract surgery. Dr. Boozan is a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons, and the International Society of Refractive Surgeons. He will be seeing patients at SightMD's Westchester office in New Rochelle and the Manhattan offices on Park Avenue and East 27th Street.

"I am honored to join SightMD and collaborate with a team that shares my dedication to individualized, compassionate care," said Dr. Boozan. "My goal is to enhance each patient's vision and quality of life, and I am excited to continue that mission within this exceptional organization."

SightMD also proudly welcomes Dr. Tracey Rosenlicht, a residency-trained optometrist specializing in primary care, ocular disease, low vision rehabilitation, and vision therapy. She will be seeing patients at the SightMD Smithtown office.

Dr. Rosenlicht earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology and Master of Public Health from Stony Brook University before completing her Doctor of Optometry at the New England College of Optometry. She advanced her clinical training through a residency in Primary Care, Ocular Disease, and Vision Rehabilitation at the Northport Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Her clinical expertise includes binocular vision assessments for conditions such as diplopia, vergence and accommodative disorders, and post-traumatic brain injury evaluations. She provides specialized low vision services including telescopes, bioptics, magnifiers, and specialty refractions. Dr. Rosenlicht also offers comprehensive care for glaucoma, diabetic eye disease, macular degeneration, dry eye disease, cataract co-management, LASIK co-management, pediatric care, and myopia management. She provides advanced dry eye treatments such as punctal plugs, meibomian gland expression, and specialty contact lenses.

A member of the New York State Optometric Association, Dr. Rosenlicht has been published in the Journal of Optometry and Visual Performance. She is passionate about maximizing visual potential for every patient, including those with low vision and complex binocular needs.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join SightMD and to care for patients in a community I deeply value," said Dr. Rosenlicht. "My objective is always to understand each patient's unique visual needs and help them achieve the best possible quality of life through attentive, individualized care."

With the addition of these distinguished providers, SightMD continues to build one of the most comprehensive and experienced eye care teams in the region, ensuring patients receive the highest standard of vision care close to home.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.SightMD.com or call 1-855-295-4144.

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the Chief Medical Officer, Brad Kligman, at [email protected]

