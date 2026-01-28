SightMD Announces the Addition of William Boozan, MD and Tracey Rosenlicht, OD Expanding Access to Advanced, Patient-Centered Eye Care Across New York

"These recognitions reflect not only individual excellence, but the collective strength of our entire organization," said Jeffrey Martin, MD, Co-Founder of SightMD. Post this

Andrew Bainnson, MD - SightMD NY

Vincent P. Basilice, MD - SightMD NY

Paul Choinski, MD - SightMD NY

Leslie Doctor, MD - SightMD CT

Jay Fleischman, MD - SightMD NY

Allen Greenbaum, MD - SightMD NY

Alexander Hatsis, MD - SightMD NY

David Immanuel, MD - SightMD NY

Matthew Karl, MD - SightMD NY

Ted A. Karl, MD - SightMD NY

William Kasper, MD - SightMD NY

Neil Katz, MD - SightMD NY

Faye Knoll, MD - SightMD NY

Ketan Laud, MD - SightMD NY

Michelle Liebert, MD - SightMD NY

Irene Magramm, MD - SightMD NY

Jeffrey Martin, MD - SightMD NY

John Mauro, MD - SightMD NY

Richard Nattis, MD - SightMD NY

John Papale, MD - SightMD MA

Meredith Prevor-Weiss, MD - SightMD NY

Laurence Rubin, MD - SightMD NY

Norman Saffra, MD - SightMD NY

Daniel Sambursky, MD - SightMD NY

Paul Sforza, MD - SightMD NY

Paul Svitra, MD - SightMD NY

In addition to individual physician honors, SightMD was recognized with two major 2026 Castle Connolly Practice Accolades, reinforcing the organization's leadership at both the national and state levels:

Top 5 Private Practice in Ophthalmology in the Nation

Top 3 Private Practice in Ophthalmology in New York

About the Castle Connolly Top Doctors List

Castle Connolly Top Doctors are selected through a rigorous, peer-driven nomination and vetting process that evaluates professional qualifications, clinical excellence, leadership, and contributions to the medical field. Physicians cannot pay to be listed, making this distinction one of the most trusted indicators of quality in healthcare.

"These recognitions reflect not only individual excellence, but the collective strength of our entire organization," said Jeffrey Martin, MD, Co-Founder of SightMD. "It is an incredible honor to see so many of our physicians named among the nation's best. Being recognized as a Top 5 private ophthalmology practice in the country and Top 3 in New York underscores our shared commitment to exceptional patient care, innovation, and clinical integrity."

SightMD's continued recognition by Castle Connolly highlights the organization's dedication to advancing ophthalmic care across its growing network, offering patients access to nationally recognized specialists across comprehensive ophthalmology, subspecialty care, and surgical innovation.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.SightMD.com or call 1-855-295-4144.

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the Chief Medical Officer, Brad Kligman, at [email protected]

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 100 doctors through the convenience of 38 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD Massachusetts, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com

