SightMD Announces the Addition of William Boozan, MD and Tracey Rosenlicht, OD Expanding Access to Advanced, Patient-Centered Eye Care Across New York

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SightMD, a leading multi-state ophthalmology and eye-care network, is proud to announce that 26 of its physicians across practices SightMD New York, SightMD Connecticut and SightMD Massachusetts have been named to the 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctors® list, a prestigious national recognition honoring physicians who exemplify excellence in clinical care, professional achievement, and peer-driven respect.
The following SightMD physicians were selected for inclusion on the 2026 Castle Connolly Top Doctors list:
- Andrew Bainnson, MD - SightMD NY
- Vincent P. Basilice, MD - SightMD NY
- Paul Choinski, MD - SightMD NY
- Leslie Doctor, MD - SightMD CT
- Jay Fleischman, MD - SightMD NY
- Allen Greenbaum, MD - SightMD NY
- Alexander Hatsis, MD - SightMD NY
- David Immanuel, MD - SightMD NY
- Matthew Karl, MD - SightMD NY
- Ted A. Karl, MD - SightMD NY
- William Kasper, MD - SightMD NY
- Neil Katz, MD - SightMD NY
- Faye Knoll, MD - SightMD NY
- Ketan Laud, MD - SightMD NY
- Michelle Liebert, MD - SightMD NY
- Irene Magramm, MD - SightMD NY
- Jeffrey Martin, MD - SightMD NY
- John Mauro, MD - SightMD NY
- Richard Nattis, MD - SightMD NY
- John Papale, MD - SightMD MA
- Meredith Prevor-Weiss, MD - SightMD NY
- Laurence Rubin, MD - SightMD NY
- Norman Saffra, MD - SightMD NY
- Daniel Sambursky, MD - SightMD NY
- Paul Sforza, MD - SightMD NY
- Paul Svitra, MD - SightMD NY
In addition to individual physician honors, SightMD was recognized with two major 2026 Castle Connolly Practice Accolades, reinforcing the organization's leadership at both the national and state levels:
- Top 5 Private Practice in Ophthalmology in the Nation
- Top 3 Private Practice in Ophthalmology in New York
About the Castle Connolly Top Doctors List
Castle Connolly Top Doctors are selected through a rigorous, peer-driven nomination and vetting process that evaluates professional qualifications, clinical excellence, leadership, and contributions to the medical field. Physicians cannot pay to be listed, making this distinction one of the most trusted indicators of quality in healthcare.
"These recognitions reflect not only individual excellence, but the collective strength of our entire organization," said Jeffrey Martin, MD, Co-Founder of SightMD. "It is an incredible honor to see so many of our physicians named among the nation's best. Being recognized as a Top 5 private ophthalmology practice in the country and Top 3 in New York underscores our shared commitment to exceptional patient care, innovation, and clinical integrity."
SightMD's continued recognition by Castle Connolly highlights the organization's dedication to advancing ophthalmic care across its growing network, offering patients access to nationally recognized specialists across comprehensive ophthalmology, subspecialty care, and surgical innovation.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.SightMD.com or call 1-855-295-4144.
SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the Chief Medical Officer, Brad Kligman, at [email protected]
About SightMD
SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 100 doctors through the convenience of 38 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD Massachusetts, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com
