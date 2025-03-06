SightMD Celebrates Best of Long Island 2025 Wins in Multiple Categories

"At SightMD, we believe that every patient deserves personalized, expert care," said Dr. Samuel Baharestani, an Ophthalmic Plastic Surgeon at SightMD. "Being recognized as the best in multiple categories is both an honor and a motivation to continue exceeding expectations." Post this

The Best of Long Island Competition is an annual event that highlights the top businesses, professionals, and organizations in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Conducted by the Bethpage Best of Long Island program, the competition allows Long Islanders to vote for their favorite service providers across various industries. Winning this honor year after year reflects SightMD's unwavering commitment to excellence and the trust it has earned from the community.

"At SightMD, we believe that every patient deserves personalized, expert care," said Dr. Samuel Baharestani, an Ophthalmic Plastic Surgeon at SightMD. "Being recognized as the best in multiple categories is both an honor and a motivation to continue exceeding expectations."

SightMD offers a full spectrum of eye care services, including LASIK surgery, cataract treatment, oculoplastic surgery, pediatric ophthalmology, and routine eye exams. The organization is home to some of the most experienced and highly trained ophthalmologists in the country, ensuring patients receive the highest level of care available.

"To be voted Best of Long Island once again is incredibly humbling," said Dr. John Mauro, a LASIK & Cataract Surgeon at SightMD. "Our patients are at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition fuels our passion to continue innovating and providing the best eye care possible."

SightMD extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Long Island community for their continued support and trust. As the organization looks toward the future, it remains committed to setting the standard in eye care and enhancing the lives of its patients through advanced medical and surgical treatments.

For more information about SightMD and its award-winning services, visit http://www.SightMD.com or call 855-374-0620.

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or [email protected]

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 80 doctors through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, SightMD Massachusetts and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com

