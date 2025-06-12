SightMD Connecticut Welcomes Dr. Anthony Gordon, OD to Its Enfield & Manchester Locations

"I am honored to join the SightMD Connecticut team, where the standard of eye care aligns with my lifelong mission to serve others." said Dr Gordon "The gift of sight makes the world look bright, and I look forward to helping patients see more clearly." Post this

His clinical expertise includes comprehensive eye exams, glaucoma treatment, contact lens fitting, corneal foreign body removal, and the diagnosis and treatment of various infections affecting the cornea, conjunctiva, and eyelids. Dr. Gordon's philosophy centers around providing both routine and advanced eye care to ensure each patient receives the support they need to maintain healthy vision.

"I am honored to join the SightMD Connecticut team, where the standard of eye care aligns with my lifelong mission to serve others." said Dr Gordon "The gift of sight makes the world look bright, and I look forward to helping patients see more clearly."

Beyond the exam room, Dr. Gordon is a passionate advocate for underserved communities. He regularly volunteers at local events such as the Crossroads Community Cathedral Wellness Fair and with the Lions Club, providing free eye care to those in need. Internationally, he has participated in mission trips to Guatemala and Jamaica, delivering vision care to remote and disadvantaged populations. Dr. Gordon is a Volunteer Chaplain for a prison ministry and has previously served on the Board of Directors for the West Indian Foundation.

Outside of his professional and volunteer commitments, Dr. Gordon enjoys traveling and playing golf—often combining his love for both by exploring new cultures through the game.

SightMD Connecticut patients can now schedule appointments with Dr. Gordon at the Enfield and Manchester office locations.

SightMD Connecticut is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or [email protected]

About SightMD Connecticut

SightMD Connecticut offers patients access to 7 eye care doctors through the convenience of 6 clinical locations and 1 Ambulatory Surgery Center in Connecticut. Its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, general eye exams, glaucoma management, corneal services and dry eye management. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD Connecticut, as well as SightMD Pennsylvania, SightMD Massachusetts, SightMD New Jersey and SightMD in New York. For more information about SightMD Connecticut, please visit sightmd.com [sightmd.com __title__ sightmd.com]

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected]

