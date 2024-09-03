SightMD Expands Oculoplastic Surgery Team with the Addition of Two Renowned Surgeons

"I am excited to help expand SightMD's oculoplastic care and help communities in eastern Long Island." said Dr Mileo when asked about what she is looking forward to most about joining the SightMD Team. Post this

Dr. Bautista's expertise includes cosmetic eyelid and facial surgery, such as blepharoplasty, brow surgery, ptosis surgery, and midface lifts. She is also skilled in non-surgical facial rejuvenation techniques, including Botox, lasers, peels, and dermal fillers, and performs functional surgeries like lacrimal and orbital procedures.

Dr Bautista will be seeing patients at our locations in Harrison at 450 Mamaroneck Avenue #402, Harrison, NY 10528 and in Manhattan at 755 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10021 and 114 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016. When asked what she is looking forward to most about joining the SightMD Team, Dr Bautista said "I am thrilled to be joining a team of individuals who share my passion and commitment to excellence in patient care at SightMD."

Dr. Lauren Mileo, MD is a board-certified Ophthalmologist specializing in oculoplastic surgery, treating conditions of the eyelids, tear ducts, and orbits, as well as performing cosmetic surgery of the eyelids and eyebrows. A Long Island native, Dr. Mileo graduated summa cum laude from Columbia University before earning her medical degree from the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center. She completed her residency in Ophthalmology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and pursued a fellowship in Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery accredited by the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS).

Dr. Mileo brings a unique perspective to her surgical practice, having been a former professional ballet dancer. This background has given her an appreciation for artistry and precision, qualities she applies to each surgery she performs. Dr. Mileo is dedicated to providing personalized care to her patients and looks forward to serving the Long Island community.

"I am excited to help expand SightMD's oculoplastic care and help communities in eastern Long Island." said Dr Mileo when asked about what she is looking forward to most about joining the SightMD Team.

Dr Mileo will be seeing patients at our Eastern Long Island offices in Smithtown (260 Middle Country Rd Suite 109), Patchogue (250 Patchogue-Yaphank Road Suite 1), Sayville (153 Main Street), Riverhead (54 Commerce Drive Ste 6) and Southampton (186 Old Town Road).

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Bautista and Dr. Mileo to the SightMD family," said Dr. Jeffrey Martin, Co-Founder and President at SightMD. "Their impressive credentials, surgical expertise, and patient-centered approach perfectly align with our mission to provide the highest quality eye care to our patients."

Patients in eastern Long Island, Westchester, and Manhattan now have the opportunity to receive world-class oculoplastic care from these two exceptional surgeons. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.sightmd.com or call 855.295.4144.

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining our outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact our VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or [email protected]

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 80 doctors through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

