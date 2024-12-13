SightMD Honored with "Best of the Bronx" Awards in Three Categories: LASIK Surgery Practice, Ophthalmologist, and Optometrist

"At SightMD, we are committed to making advanced eye care accessible to all our patients. Being recognized as the best in LASIK, ophthalmology, and optometry reflects our team's dedication to enhancing eye health and delivering compassionate care." said Dr John Kim Post this

Dr. John Kim, a distinguished ophthalmologist at SightMD, expressed his appreciation for the award, stating, "We are truly honored to receive these recognitions from the Bronx community. At SightMD, we are committed to making advanced eye care accessible to all our patients. Being recognized as the best in LASIK, ophthalmology, and optometry reflects our team's dedication to enhancing eye health and delivering compassionate care."

Patients interested in booking an appointment at SightMD's Bronx office can visit the SightMD website at http://www.sightmd.com or call the office directly at (718) 822-2010. The Bronx location offers a full spectrum of eye care services, including LASIK, eye exams, cataract treatment, and more.

With flexible hours and a patient-focused approach, SightMD welcomes both new and returning patients to experience our award-winning eye care services. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please reach out to the Bronx office today.

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or [email protected]

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 80 doctors through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com

Facebook

SOURCE SightMD