SightMD Introduces Advanced Alcon Topo-Guided Wavelight® Laser with Contoura® Vision to Enhance LASIK Eye Surgery Options

"We are excited to introduce the Alcon Topo-Guided Wavelight® Laser with Contoura® Vision to our patients," said Jonathan Lujan, CEO of Sight Growth Partners. "This cutting-edge technology aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the best possible care and results. Our patients deserve the most advanced solutions available, and this addition to our LASIK services further reinforces our commitment to excellence in eye care."

Dr. Jeffrey Martin, Co-founder and President of SightMD, expressed his enthusiasm for the new technology. "This laser system offers an unprecedented level of precision," said Dr. Martin. "The detailed corneal mapping allows us to tailor the procedure to each individual's unique needs, leading to improved outcomes and better visual clarity. We're thrilled to offer this advanced option to our patients."

With this new technology, SightMD continues to set the standard for innovation in eye care, offering comprehensive LASIK solutions that are safe, effective, and tailored to each patient's unique visual needs. The Contoura® Vision technology has been clinically proven to improve visual clarity, offering patients a life-changing opportunity to experience freedom from glasses and contact lenses. With locations across Long Island and beyond, SightMD continues to expand its services to offer patients the most comprehensive and personalized care available.

For more information on LASIK surgery at SightMD or to schedule a consultation, visit http://www.sightmd.com or call 855.295.4144.

