SightMD Introduces Advanced Alcon Topo-Guided Wavelight® Laser with Contoura® Vision to Enhance LASIK Eye Surgery Options

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SightMD, one of New York's leading ophthalmology practices, is proud to announce the addition of the Alcon Topo-Guided Wavelight® Laser with Contoura® Vision to their state-of-the-art LASIK services. This state-of-the-art technology is now accessible at our surgical centers in both Nassau and Suffolk counties, providing patients with an enhanced level of precision and customized vision correction.
The Alcon Topo-Guided Wavelight® Laser with Contoura® Vision is a groundbreaking device that maps the surface of the eye with unparalleled precision. This state-of-the-art technology enables the expert surgeons at SightMD to develop a fully personalized treatment plan for each patient, effectively addressing common vision problems such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. By accurately targeting even the tiniest imperfections on the cornea, this laser system enhances visual clarity and significantly improves outcomes for patients.
In a prospective study from Alcon of 130 eyes, 100% of patients achieved 20/20 visual acuity. Additionally, patients reported significant reductions in difficulties such as halos, starbursts, glare, and challenges with reading. The study also highlighted remarkable improvements in night driving vision and alleviation of dry eye symptoms, as reflected in the Global Symptom Assessment.
"We are excited to introduce the Alcon Topo-Guided Wavelight® Laser with Contoura® Vision to our patients," said Jonathan Lujan, CEO of Sight Growth Partners. "This cutting-edge technology aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the best possible care and results. Our patients deserve the most advanced solutions available, and this addition to our LASIK services further reinforces our commitment to excellence in eye care."
Dr. Jeffrey Martin, Co-founder and President of SightMD, expressed his enthusiasm for the new technology. "This laser system offers an unprecedented level of precision," said Dr. Martin. "The detailed corneal mapping allows us to tailor the procedure to each individual's unique needs, leading to improved outcomes and better visual clarity. We're thrilled to offer this advanced option to our patients."
With this new technology, SightMD continues to set the standard for innovation in eye care, offering comprehensive LASIK solutions that are safe, effective, and tailored to each patient's unique visual needs. The Contoura® Vision technology has been clinically proven to improve visual clarity, offering patients a life-changing opportunity to experience freedom from glasses and contact lenses. With locations across Long Island and beyond, SightMD continues to expand its services to offer patients the most comprehensive and personalized care available.
