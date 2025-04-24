SightMD Introduces Advanced eCO2 Laser Technology for Skin Rejuvenation and Eyelid Surgery

"This technology revolutionizes treatment for both functional and cosmetic patients," said Dr. Lauren Mileo "We can now perform lower blepharoplasty without any external incisions, delivering exceptional skin rejuvenation results while ensuring enhanced safety, precision, and patient comfort." Post this

"This technology revolutionizes treatment for both functional and cosmetic patients," said Dr. Lauren Mileo, a board-certified oculoplastic surgeon at SightMD. "We can now perform lower blepharoplasty without any external incisions, delivering exceptional skin rejuvenation results while ensuring enhanced safety, precision, and patient comfort."

Unlike traditional skin treatments that can require significant downtime, the eCO2 Plus™ offers customizable energy levels and recovery profiles. Patients can opt for a single intensive treatment or multiple lighter sessions, based on their goals and lifestyle. With features like Controlled Chaos Technology™ and EcoTone™ light resurfacing, the eCO2 delivers long-lasting results while minimizing the risk of complications.

"We're thrilled to introduce this innovative platform to our patients," said Dr. Leon Rafailov, a board-certified oculofacial plastic surgeon at SightMD. "It's truly fulfilling to provide a treatment that boosts confidence, enhances beauty, and improves functionality—all with minimal invasiveness."

"At SightMD, innovation drives everything they do," said Jonathan Lujan, CEO of SightGrowthPartners. "With the introduction of the eCO2 Plus laser, SightMD doctors can provide their patients with top-tier aesthetic and oculoplastic solutions. This is another step in their mission to redefine outpatient vision and facial care."

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 80 doctors through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

