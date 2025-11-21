SightMD Named 2025 "Best of the Bronx" in Four Categories

"We're honored to help our Bronx patients regain and preserve their vision through advanced cataract and LASIK procedures, allowing them to live more confidently and independently." said Dr. John Kim, a leading ophthalmic surgeon at SightMD. Post this

"For us, these awards represent more than just recognition - they're a reflection of the trust our patients place in SightMD every day," said Dr. John Kim, a leading ophthalmic surgeon at SightMD. "We're honored to help our Bronx patients regain and preserve their vision through advanced cataract and LASIK procedures, allowing them to live more confidently and independently."

SightMD's team of board-certified ophthalmologists and optometrists provide a full spectrum of eye care services, from comprehensive exams and medical eye care to advanced surgical procedures, all designed to improve quality of life through better vision.

"Our optometry team takes great pride in providing compassionate, personalized eye care for every patient," said Dr. Yu Hang Chen "We believe that healthy vision is the foundation of a healthy life, and being recognized by our community motivates us to keep delivering the very best care possible."

With multiple convenient locations throughout the Bronx and the greater New York area, SightMD remains committed to bringing the future of vision care closer to home.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.SightMD.com or call 1-855-295-4144.

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the Chief Medical Officer, Brad Kligman, at [email protected]

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 100 doctors through the convenience of 38 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com

Facebook

SOURCE SightMD