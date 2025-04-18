SightMD Named Best LASIK Surgery Practice and Best Ophthalmologist/Optometrist in Brooklyn for 2025

"We are truly honored to be recognized once again as the top provider of LASIK surgery and ophthalmology services in Brooklyn," said Dr. Jonathan Ellant, a Cataract & LASIK surgeon at SightMD. Post this

The Best of Brooklyn Competition is a highly regarded annual award program that highlights the finest businesses and professionals across various industries. Winners are determined by community votes, making this recognition a direct reflection of the trust and satisfaction of Brooklyn residents. Being awarded in multiple categories underscores SightMD's unwavering commitment to excellence in vision care.

"At SightMD, we take great pride in serving our community with the highest standard of ophthalmic care," said Dr. Kevin Vo, an ophthalmologist at SightMD. "Our team is passionate about improving the lives of our patients, and this award reinforces the impact of our work."

As SightMD continues to grow and evolve, the practice remains dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art eye care solutions while maintaining a patient-first approach. The team at SightMD extends heartfelt gratitude to its patients and the Brooklyn community for their continued support and trust.

For more information about SightMD and its award-winning services, visit http://www.SightMD.com or call 855-374-0620.

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or [email protected]

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 80 doctors through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, SightMD Massachusetts and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com

