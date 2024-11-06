SightMD New Jersey Welcomes Marez Megalla, MD to its expert team

SightMD NJ, a leading multi-specialty ophthalmology platform in New Jersey, welcomes Marez Megalla, MD to its expert team.

Dr. Marez Megalla is a board-certified ophthalmologist and fellowship trained vitreoretinal surgeon as well as uveitis specialist. A New Jersey native, Dr. Megalla earned her medical degree from Rutgers- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. She completed her ophthalmology residency in Yale University followed by fellowships in vitreoretinal surgery in Yale University and ocular inflammation and immunology at Harvard- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary. Dr. Megalla served as assistant professor in the Department of Ophthalmology in the University of Massachusetts, not only teaching medical students and ophthalmology residents but also providing a high standard of care for her patients. She brings a wealth of experience in retinal disease, ocular inflammatory disease, and cataracts. Outside of her professional endeavors, Dr. Megalla enjoys baking, traveling, and hiking.

Dr. Megalla will be seeing patients in Toms River at 14 Mule Rd, Suite 1 and at 530 Lakehurst Rd, Suite 206.

About SightMD New Jersey

SightMD New Jersey offers patients access to 16 eye care doctors through the convenience of 8 clinical locations and 1 Ambulatory Surgery Center in New Jersey. Its services include general eye exams, cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, pediatric eye care, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma care, and dry eye management. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD New Jersey, as well as SightMD Pennsylvania, SightMD Connecticut and SightMD in New York. For more information about SightMD New Jersey, please visit sightmd.com

