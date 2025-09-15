SightMD New Jersey Welcomes Optometrist Dr. Gillian Uldrich to Its Expanding Team

"I believe in taking the time to truly understand each patient's unique vision challenges and goals," said Dr. Uldrich. "Joining SightMD gives me the opportunity to bring advanced treatment options and compassionate care to more communities across New Jersey." Post this

A graduate of the Pennsylvania College of Optometry, Dr. Uldrich completed a residency in Anterior Segment Disease and Specialty Contact Lenses at Indiana University. Her patient-first approach focuses on personalized care and long-term eye health, helping patients maintain optimal vision and comfort throughout all stages of life.

Dr. Uldrich is an active member of the American Academy of Optometry, American Optometric Association, and the New Jersey Society of Optometric Physicians. Dedicated to service, she has participated in international medical mission trips and volunteered at local clinics to support underserved communities, efforts she plans to continue throughout her career.

Outside the clinic, Dr. Uldrich enjoys traveling and immersing herself in new cultures, fueling her passion for exploration and connection.

About SightMD New Jersey

SightMD New Jersey offers patients access to 17 eye care doctors through the convenience of 8 clinical locations and 1 Ambulatory Surgery Center in New Jersey. Its services include general eye exams, cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, pediatric eye care, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma care, and dry eye management. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD New Jersey, as well as SightMD Pennsylvania, SightMD Connecticut and SightMD in New York. For more information about SightMD New Jersey, please visit sightmd.com

