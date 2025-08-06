SightMD NY & SightMD PA Celebrate Four Cataract Surgeons Named on Newsweek's List of America's Leading Cataract Surgeons 2025

"I'm honored to be included among the top cataract surgeons in the country," said Dr. Jeffrey Martin, Co-Founder of SightMD. "This recognition highlights the incredible work being done by our entire surgical team to provide patients with clear, life-changing vision." Post this

Dr. Solomon Luo, of SightMD PA, added, "To be acknowledged on a national level is truly humbling. At SightMD PA, we combine advanced surgical techniques with personalized care—and it's rewarding to see that commitment reflected in this honor."

The recognition further affirms SightMD's leadership in cataract care, where innovation meets compassion. With a focus on state-of-the-art technology, including laser-assisted cataract surgery and premium lens options, the surgeons at SightMD NY and SightMD PA continue to help patients regain vision and improve their quality of life.

"Having four surgeons from SightMD New York and SightMD Pennsylvania named to Newsweek's national list speaks volumes about the caliber of talent within these practices," said Jonathan Lujan, CEO of SightGrowthPartners, the administrative services provider supporting SightMD practices. "It's a testament to their dedication to surgical excellence, innovation, and patient-centered care. We're proud to support these top-tier physicians and celebrate this well-deserved recognition."

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or [email protected]

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 100 doctors through the convenience of 38 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, SightMD Pennsylvania and SightMD Massachusetts. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

About SightMD Pennsylvania

SightMD Pennsylvania offers patients access to 10 eye care doctors through the convenience of 6 clinical locations and 2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Pennsylvania. Its services include cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, vitreoretinal diseases and surgery, pediatric retina, oculoplastic, glaucoma care, corneal disorders, cosmetic treatments, dry eye management, allergy testing, low vision, and general eye exams. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD Pennsylvania, as well as SightMD New Jersey, SightMD Connecticut, SightMD Massachusetts and SightMD in New York. For more information about SightMD Pennsylvania, please visit https://www.sightmd.com

