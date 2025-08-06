SightMD NY & SightMD PA Celebrate Four Retina Specialists Named on Newsweek's List of America's Leading Retina Surgeons 2025

Four retina specialists, Dr. Edward Marcus, Dr. Ketan Laud, Dr. Eric Sigler from SightMD New York and Dr. Shann Lin from SightMD Pennsylvania—have been named to Newsweek's 2025 list of America's Leading Retina Surgeons, recognizing them as among the best in the nation for retinal care.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four retina specialists, Dr. Edward Marcus, Dr. Ketan Laud, Dr. Eric Sigler from SightMD New York and Dr. Shann Lin from SightMD Pennsylvania—have been named to Newsweek's 2025 list of America's Leading Retina Surgeons, recognizing them as among the best in the nation for retinal care.

Developed in partnership with Statista, this prestigious list identifies the country's most respected retina surgeons through a rigorous selection process that includes peer recommendations, surgical performance, quality of care, and patient satisfaction. Out of thousands of retina specialists across the U.S., only a select few receive this national distinction.

"It's a tremendous honor to be recognized on a list that highlights the top experts in retina care," said Dr. Eric Sigler, retina specialist at SightMD New York. "Every day, we strive to deliver precise, compassionate care to protect and preserve vision—this recognition is a reflection of the team effort behind that mission."

Dr. Shann Lin, of SightMD Pennsylvania, added, "Retina surgery is a rapidly evolving field, and being able to offer patients access to the latest treatments and technologies is something I'm passionate about. Being named to this list is a privilege and a motivator to keep raising the bar."

This recognition further positions SightMD NY and SightMD PA as leaders in advanced retinal diagnostics and treatment. From macular degeneration to diabetic eye disease, the organization's commitment to innovation, timely care, and clinical excellence continues to improve outcomes for patients across the region.

"Having four surgeons from SightMD New York and SightMD Pennsylvania named to Newsweek's national list is an outstanding achievement," said Jonathan Lujan, CEO of SightGrowthPartners, the administrative services provider supporting SightMD practices. "It speaks to the depth of talent within their retina teams and the trust their patients place in them. We're proud to support these world-class physicians who are making a real difference in people's lives every day."

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 100 doctors through the convenience of 38 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, SightMD Pennsylvania and SightMD Massachusetts. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

About SightMD Pennsylvania

SightMD Pennsylvania offers patients access to 10 eye care doctors through the convenience of 6 clinical locations and 2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Pennsylvania. Its services include cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, vitreoretinal diseases and surgery, pediatric retina, oculoplastic, glaucoma care, corneal disorders, cosmetic treatments, dry eye management, allergy testing, low vision, and general eye exams. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD Pennsylvania, as well as SightMD New Jersey, SightMD Connecticut, SightMD Massachusetts and SightMD in New York. For more information about SightMD Pennsylvania, please visit https://www.sightmd.com

