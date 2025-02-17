SightMD NY and SightMD CT Celebrate Esteemed Physicians Named to 2025 Castle Connolly Top Doctor List

"It's always special to receive an award. To be honored by my peers is incredibly gratifying. I am also grateful to the talented and dedicated staff I work with. In the end, it's about providing quality patient care." said Dr. Faye Knoll Post this

The following physicians from SightMD NY and SightMD CT have been honored as Castle Connolly's 2024 Top Doctors:

Dr. Andrew Bainnson, Dr. Vincent Basilice, Dr. Paul Choinski, Dr. Leslie Doctor, Dr. Allen Greenbaum, Dr. Michael Gold, Dr. Alexander Hatsis, Dr. David Immanuel, Dr. Matthew Karl, Dr. Ted Karl, Dr. William Kasper, Dr. Neil Katz, Dr. Faye Knoll, Dr. Michelle Liebert, Dr. Irene Magramm, Dr. Jeffrey Martin, Dr. John Mauro, Dr. Richard Nattis, Dr. Seth Potash, Dr. Meredith Prevor-Weiss, Dr. Laurence Rubin, Dr. Norman Saffra, Dr. Daniel Sambursky, Dr. Bradley Scharf, Dr. Paul Sforza, and Dr. Paul Svitra.

Castle Connolly is a trusted healthcare research organization that identifies top physicians through a rigorous, merit-based nomination process. Physicians are nominated by their peers and evaluated by a team of researchers who consider factors such as clinical excellence, patient outcomes, and professional reputation. This recognition reflects not only medical expertise but also a dedication to compassionate patient care.

This prestigious accolade from Castle Connolly, a trusted source for identifying top doctors, acknowledges the exceptional expertise and contributions of these physicians to the field of eye care. Here are quotes from some of the honored doctors at SightMD NY and SightMD CT expressing their gratitude for being recognized as Castle Connolly's 2025 Top Doctors:

Dr. Jeffrey Martin shared:

"It is wonderful to be part of SightMD, a practice where excellence and compassion go hand in hand. We are proud to have so many "Top Doctors" who work together toward the best for every patient."

Dr. John Mauro stated:

"I am grateful and humbled to receive this award. It is such an honor to be recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctors award this year."

Dr. Ted Karl noted "Being recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor is an honor that reflects my commitment to my patients, and their care".

Dr. Paul Sforza remarked:

"I am deeply honored to be named to the Castle Connolly Best Doctors list for the fifth straight year. This recognition is not only a testament to my dedication to advancing ophthalmic care but also to the incredible teamwork and commitment of everyone at SightMD. It reinforces our mission to provide innovative, compassionate care that helps our patients achieve and maintain their best vision"

Dr. Faye Knoll added:

"It's always special to receive an award. To be honored by my peers is incredibly gratifying. I am also grateful to the talented and dedicated staff I work with. In the end, it's about providing quality patient care."

Dr. Leslie Doctor shared:

"I am honored to be recognized as one of Castle Connolly's top doctors. I am committed to delivering the highest quality of patient care, supported by the exceptional team at Sight MD Connecticut."

Dr. Daniel Sambursky concluded:

"I am proud to be recognized as one of Castle Connolly's Top Doctors. It is a privilege to be part of the SightMD team, where we are dedicated to providing leading-edge eye care in the field of ophthalmology."

SightMD remains dedicated to advancing eye care through innovation, compassion, and the expertise of its exceptional team of physicians. For more information about SightMD and its recognized physicians, please visit http://www.sightmd.com.

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 80 doctors through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

About SightMD Connecticut

SightMD Connecticut offers patients access to 9 eye care doctors through the convenience of 6 clinical locations and 1 Ambulatory Surgery Center in Connecticut. Its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, pediatric eye exams and dry eye management. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

About Castle Connolly

With over 30 years' experience researching, reviewing and selecting Top Doctors, Castle Connolly is a trusted and credible source. In fact, a study published in the Journal of Medical Research found that across several specialties, evidence indicates that Castle Connolly's peer-reviewed directory is methodologically more reliable than sites that just relied on patient reviews when it came to identifying quality care. Our mission is to help people find the best healthcare by connecting patients with best-in-class healthcare providers. For more information, visit https://www.castleconnolly.com.

