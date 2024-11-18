SightMD Pennsylvania Named Philly's Best 2024 Winner in Two Categories

"At SightMD PA, we take great pride in providing the most advanced technology in vision correction, paired with a patient-centered approach. This award reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care and enhancing our patients' quality of life through improved vision." Post this

"We are truly honored to be recognized by the community as the Best LASIK Surgery Practice," stated Dr. James Lewis, LASIK surgeon. "At SightMD PA, we take great pride in providing the most advanced technology in vision correction, paired with a patient-centered approach. This award reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional care and enhancing our patients' quality of life through improved vision."

Dr. James Lewis, a distinguished LASIK and refractive surgeon, has played a pivotal role in positioning SightMD Pennsylvania as a leader in vision correction services. His expertise, combined with the unwavering commitment of the entire team to eye health, has established the Elkins Park location as a trusted destination for those seeking top-quality eye care.

SightMD Pennsylvania consistently sets the benchmark for excellence in LASIK, comprehensive eye care, and overall vision health. With two conveniently located offices in the Philadelphia region, including the award-winning Elkins Park facility, SightMD PA provides a wide array of services, from routine eye exams to advanced surgical procedures such as cataract and glaucoma treatment.

"We are truly honored to be named Philly's Best 2024 Winner for Best Ophthalmologist. This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to our patients. I take great pride in being part of a team that is devoted to enhancing eye health within the Philadelphia community." — Dr. David Silverman, Ophthalmic Surgeon at SightMD.

Dr. David Silverman is a highly experienced ophthalmologist specializing in the medical and surgical management of glaucoma, cataracts, and retinal diseases. With expertise in comprehensive ophthalmology, he also treats uveitis and other complex eye conditions. Dr. Silverman's extensive training enables him to provide advanced care to his patients in the Bustleton office of SightMD PA.

SightMD PA is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining our outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact our VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or [email protected]

About SightMD Pennsylvania

SightMD Pennsylvania offers patients access to 11 eye care doctors through the convenience of 6 clinical locations and 2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Pennsylvania. Its services include cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, vitreoretinal diseases and surgery, pediatric retina, oculoplastic, glaucoma care, corneal disorders, cosmetic treatments, dry eye management, allergy testing, low vision, and general eye exams. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD Pennsylvania, as well as SightMD New Jersey, SightMD Connecticut and SightMD in New York. For more information about SightMD Pennsylvania, please visit https://www.sightmd.com

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com

Facebook

SOURCE SightMD Pennsylvania