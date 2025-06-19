SightMD Pennsylvania Named Readers' Choice Winner Once Again in Schuylkill County

"As someone who cares deeply about the vision and well-being of our youngest patients, this recognition reminds us why we do what we do — to improve lives through compassionate, expert care." said Dr. Maria Barbe, Pediatric Ophthalmologist at SightMD Pennsylvania. Post this

"We are incredibly honored to be chosen once again by the residents of Schuylkill County," said Dr. Maria Barbe, Pediatric Ophthalmologist at SightMD Pennsylvania. "As someone who cares deeply about the vision and well-being of our youngest patients, this recognition reminds us why we do what we do — to improve lives through compassionate, expert care."

Dr. Solomon Luo, Comprehensive Ophthalmologist, added: "This award truly belongs to our patients and our dedicated team. It speaks to the high standard of care we strive to provide every day. We're grateful for the trust our community places in us and remain committed to being a leader in vision care for years to come."

SightMD Pennsylvania remains dedicated to delivering the most advanced and personalized eye care services, including comprehensive ophthalmology, pediatric eye care, cataract surgery, glaucoma treatment, oculoplastics, and more. With offices across the region, including convenient access for Schuylkill County residents, SightMD PA continues to expand its mission of "World Class Eye Care Close to Home" — offering exceptional care that puts patients first.

For more information about SightMD Pennsylvania or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.sightmd.com.

SightMD PA is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining their outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or [email protected]

About SightMD Pennsylvania

SightMD Pennsylvania offers patients access to 12 eye care doctors through the convenience of 6 clinical locations and 2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Pennsylvania. Its services include cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, vitreoretinal diseases and surgery, pediatric retina, oculoplastic, glaucoma care, corneal disorders, cosmetic treatments, dry eye management, allergy testing, low vision, and general eye exams. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD Pennsylvania, as well as SightMD New Jersey, SightMD Connecticut and SightMD in New York. For more information about SightMD Pennsylvania, please visit https://www.sightmd.com

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com

Facebook

SOURCE SightGrowthPartners