SightMD Pennsylvania Recognized Among Best Medical Professionals in Berks County

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SightMD Pennsylvania is proud to announce its recognition as one of the Best Medical Professionals in Berks County in the categories of Pediatric Ophthalmologists, Ophthalmology, and Optometry. This prestigious honor reflects the practice's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional eye care services to the local community.
Each year, the Best of Berks County Awards celebrate top medical professionals and businesses across various categories. The awards are determined by local residents through a public voting process, making this recognition a true testament to the trust and confidence patients place in SightMD Pennsylvania's expertise and compassionate care.
"We are honored to be recognized by the Berks County community for our dedication to eye health," said Dr. Maria Barbe, MD. "Our team is committed to delivering outstanding vision care, and this award reinforces our mission to improve the quality of life for our patients through comprehensive eye care."
The SightMD Pennsylvania team includes leading ophthalmologists, pediatric specialists, and optometrists who provide a full spectrum of eye care, from routine vision exams to advanced surgical treatments. Their patient-centered approach ensures that individuals of all ages receive the highest standard of care.
"Our patients are at the heart of everything we do," said Dr. Joseph Matz, MD, SightMD PA ophthalmologist. "Being recognized in multiple categories highlights the hard work and passion of our entire team. We are grateful for the support of our community and look forward to continuing to serve Berks County with excellence in eye care."
SightMD Pennsylvania remains dedicated to innovation, accessibility, and patient satisfaction, striving to be a leader in vision health for years to come.
For more information about SightMD Pennsylvania or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.sightmd.com.
SightMD PA is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining their outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or [email protected]
About SightMD Pennsylvania
SightMD Pennsylvania offers patients access to 12 eye care doctors through the convenience of 6 clinical locations and 2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Pennsylvania. Its services include cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, vitreoretinal diseases and surgery, pediatric retina, oculoplastic, glaucoma care, corneal disorders, cosmetic treatments, dry eye management, allergy testing, low vision, and general eye exams. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD Pennsylvania, as well as SightMD New Jersey, SightMD Connecticut and SightMD in New York. For more information about SightMD Pennsylvania, please visit https://www.sightmd.com
