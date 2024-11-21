SightMD Pennsylvania Welcomes Ophthalmologists Dr. Christopher M. Baloga and Dr. Joseph M. Ortiz to it's Team

"I am excited to join the talented team at SightMD Pennsylvania," said Dr. Christopher M. Baloga. "With a shared focus on providing comprehensive and personalized eye care, I look forward to helping patients maintain healthy vision and improve their quality of life." Post this

Dr. Baloga possesses vast experience in the medical evaluation and management of many ocular diseases including glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. He strongly believes that maintaining healthy vision is crucial for a healthy lifestyle and promotes annual eye exams as a straightforward preventive measure. These examinations aid in the early identification of problems and vision changes, greatly enhancing the likelihood of addressing issues and averting permanent vision loss.

Dr. Baloga will be seeing patients at SightMD Pennsylvania's Pottsville and Wyomissing locations.

"I am excited to join the talented team at SightMD Pennsylvania," said Dr. Christopher M. Baloga. "With a shared focus on providing comprehensive and personalized eye care, I look forward to helping patients maintain healthy vision and improve their quality of life."

Dr. Joseph M. Ortiz, MD, is a distinguished ophthalmologist specializing in glaucoma. He earned his medical degree from New York Medical College and has held prominent academic and leadership roles throughout his career. Dr. Ortiz served as the Associate Professor of Ophthalmology, head of the Glaucoma Division, and Associate Resident Program Director at Drexel University-Hahnemann Hospital in Philadelphia, in addition to holding a similar role at Cooper Hospital-UMDNJ in Camden, NJ.

Dr. Ortiz's contributions to ophthalmology extend beyond the clinic, having authored numerous publications and co-authored the textbook "Colour Atlas of Scleritis" with Peter G. Watson. His dedication to advancing ophthalmic knowledge and patient care has earned him wide recognition within the field.

Dr. Ortiz will be seeing patients at SightMD Pennsylvania's Elkins Park office.

"SightMD PA not only has an outstanding reputation providing care for patients, but they are also at the cutting edge of new and innovative technology." said Dr. Joseph M. Ortiz. "My goal is to help patients achieve their best visual potential. SightMD PA has the doctors, personnel and equipment for me to do this."

With the addition of Dr. Baloga and Dr. Ortiz, SightMD Pennsylvania continues to deliver outstanding vision care across the region, offering patients the latest advancements in ophthalmology in a compassionate and patient-focused environment.

About SightMD Pennsylvania

SightMD Pennsylvania offers patients access to 12 eye care doctors through the convenience of 6 clinical locations and 2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Pennsylvania. Its services include cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, vitreoretinal diseases and surgery, pediatric retina, oculoplastic, glaucoma care, corneal disorders, cosmetic treatments, dry eye management, allergy testing, low vision, and general eye exams. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD Pennsylvania, as well as SightMD New Jersey, SightMD Connecticut and SightMD in New York. For more information about SightMD Pennsylvania, please visit https://www.sightmd.com

