SightMD Physicians Recognized as Super Doctors & Rising Stars in The New York Times Sunday Magazine

Additionally, Dr. Gaurav Chandra, Dr. Zachary Davis, Dr. Matthew Karl, Dr. Mukesh Kumar, Dr. Amy Mehta, Dr. Lauren Mileo, Dr. Delia Montalto, Dr. Leon Rafailov, and Dr. Eric Rosenberg have been recognized as "Super Doctors Rising Stars" for their significant achievements early in their careers. The Rising Stars designation is awarded to approximately 2.5 percent of the region's active physicians, signifying their impressive potential and dedication to the field.

"We are thrilled to see so many talented SightMD physicians acknowledged for their hard work and dedication," said Jonathan Lujan, CEO of Sight Growth Partners. "These recognitions reflect not only the skill and passion of our doctors but also the trust and confidence our patients place in SightMD."

Dr. Samuel Baharestani commented, "It is an incredible honor to be named among the Super Doctors. This recognition motivates me to continue delivering the highest quality care to our patients and furthering advancements in oculoplastic surgery."

Dr. Faye Knoll added, "Being recognized as a Super Doctor is a testament to the collaborative environment at SightMD. We are constantly learning from one another and striving to provide the best outcomes for our patients."

Dr. Lauren Mileo, a Rising Star honoree, said, "Receiving this recognition so early in my career is humbling. I am grateful to be part of a team that values growth, innovation, and patient-centered care."

SightMD remains committed to providing exceptional eye care and advancing the field of ophthalmology through innovation, expertise, and patient-centered care.

