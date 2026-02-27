SightMD Recognized as Best of Long Island 2026 Across Five Eye Care Categories

"We are grateful to our patients for their confidence in our physicians and team, and we take great pride in being a trusted resource for eye health throughout Long Island." said Lauren Mileo, Oculoplastic Surgeon at SightMD. Post this

"These awards are especially meaningful because they come directly from the patients and communities we are honored to serve," said Jeffrey Martin, Co-Founder and Refractive Surgeon at SightMD. "Being recognized across so many categories speaks to the strength of our entire team—from physicians and optometrists to technicians and staff—who are committed every day to delivering exceptional outcomes and an outstanding patient experience."

SightMD offers a full spectrum of eye care services, including advanced cataract surgery, laser vision correction, medical and surgical ophthalmology, optometry, and oculoplastic procedures. The practice is known for combining cutting-edge technology with a patient-first approach across its multiple Long Island locations.

With this latest recognition, SightMD continues its long-standing tradition of clinical excellence and community leadership, reinforcing its position as one of the most awarded ophthalmology practices on Long Island.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.SightMD.com or call 1-855-295-4144.

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the Chief Medical Officer, Brad Kligman, at [email protected]

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 100 doctors through the convenience of 38 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD Massachusetts, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

