SightMD Welcomes Alyssa Tursi, OD to Smithtown Location

Certified by the National Board of Examiners in Optometry and a Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry, Dr. Tursi brings a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experience to SightMD. Since 2020, she has been caring for patients across New York State, with clinical expertise in managing ocular diseases such as glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, and anterior segment conditions. She also provides comprehensive routine and preventative eye care.

Dr. Tursi is guided by the philosophy that every patient deserves high-quality, personalized care, emphasizing the importance of treating the whole patient—not just their symptoms. Her commitment to community service and global outreach has been a cornerstone of her career. She was an active member of Student Volunteer Optometric Services to Humanity (SVOSH) during her optometry training, providing care to underserved populations in Grenada, and volunteered with the Special Olympics of New Jersey, offering vision screenings to hundreds of athletes.

"I'm excited to join a collaborative team of eye care providers dedicated to delivering the highest quality care to patients!" said Dr. Tursi. "I look forward to building lasting relationships with my patients and making a positive impact in the Smithtown community."

SightMD invites patients to schedule their next eye exam or consultation with Dr. Tursi at the Smithtown location.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.SightMD.com or call 1-855-295-4144.

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the Chief Medical Officer, Brad Kligman, at [email protected]

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 100 doctors through the convenience of 38 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners.com, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com

