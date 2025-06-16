SightMD Welcomes Cataract and Cornea Specialists Dr. Surajit Saha and Dr. Sima Doshi-Carnevale to Its Expanding Team of Ophthalmology Experts

"SightMD is home to exceptional individuals and top-notch technology in eye care. I am excited to become part of the team and assist you in achieving optimal vision. I look forward to providing all my patients at SightMD with the same high quality of vision" said Dr. Saha. Post this

With a passion for improving vision and enhancing quality of life, Dr. Saha specializes in customized cataract surgery using the femtosecond laser and a wide array of advanced intraocular lenses, including toric, multifocal (PanOptix, Envy), and the Light Adjustable Lens (LAL). He is often among the first in New York to adopt and offer the latest lens technologies. Dr. Saha also offers LASIK and PRK for vision correction, as well as clear lens exchange for patients who are not LASIK candidates.

Dr. Saha is an active member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS). He will be seeing patients at SightMD locations in Brentwood, Hauppauge, West Islip, and Huntington.

"SightMD is home to exceptional individuals and top-notch technology in eye care. I am excited to become part of the team and assist you in achieving optimal vision. After performing cataract surgery on my father, he is now able to see clearly and drive without glasses. I look forward to providing all my patients at SightMD with the same high quality of vision" said Dr. Saha.

Sima Doshi-Carnevale, MD, is a board-certified ophthalmologist with fellowship training in Cornea, External Disease, Cataract, and Refractive Surgery. A leader in the field, Dr. Doshi provides a full spectrum of advanced surgical and medical treatments including LASIK, PRK, femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery, premium intraocular lenses, corneal transplants (PK and DSAEK), corneal crosslinking for keratoconus, and treatment of ocular surface disease.

"I'm honored to join the incredible team at SightMD, where patient-centered care and innovation go hand in hand. With a focus in cataract and refractive surgery, cornea, and aesthetics, I'm passionate about restoring and enhancing vision, in ways that truly change lives. I look forward to serving this community with the same care and precision that have guided me throughout my journey in ophthalmology."

Dr. Doshi earned her undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from MIT, followed by her medical and master's in surgery degrees at McGill University School of Medicine. She completed her ophthalmology residency at Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she served as Chief Resident, and then pursued fellowship training in Cornea and Refractive Surgery at NYU and North Shore University Hospital.

A passionate educator and researcher, Dr. Doshi has contributed to numerous publications and clinical trials in the areas of corneal disease, dry eye, and refractive surgery. She is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) and an active member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS), and New York State Ophthalmological Society. She will be seeing patients at SightMD offices in Garden City and Manhasset.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Saha and Dr. Doshi-Carnevale to the SightMD family," said Jeffrey Martin, Co-Founder and President at SightMD. "Their exceptional credentials, commitment to patient care, and subspecialty expertise in cornea and refractive surgery will significantly benefit our patients and continue to advance our mission of providing accessible, high-quality eye care across the region."

