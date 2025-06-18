SightMD Welcomes Dr. Athina Doulaveris and Dr. Katherine Baltis-Levy to its Expanding Team of Eye Care Experts

SightMD, a leading integrated eye care provider, is proud to announce the addition of two accomplished optometrists to its growing network: Dr. Athina Doulaveris, OD and Dr. Katherine Baltis-Levy, OD. Both doctors bring extensive experience, a passion for patient-centered care, and a commitment to advancing ocular health across Long Island.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SightMD, a leading integrated eye care provider, is proud to announce the addition of two accomplished optometrists to its growing network: Dr. Athina Doulaveris, OD and Dr. Katherine Baltis-Levy, OD. Both doctors bring extensive experience, a passion for patient-centered care, and a commitment to advancing ocular health across Long Island.

Dr. Athina Doulaveris is a dedicated and experienced optometrist with over a decade of providing full-scope, comprehensive eye care. She specializes in diagnosing and managing a wide range of ocular conditions, including glaucoma, dry eye disease, and diabetic retinopathy. A 2014 graduate of the Pennsylvania College of Optometry, Dr. Doulaveris completed multiple internships with a strong focus on ocular disease, which ignited her passion for medical optometry.

Known for her thorough exams and clear, compassionate communication, Dr. Doulaveris strives to empower her patients with the knowledge they need to take an active role in their eye health. She will be seeing patients at SightMD locations in Huntington, and Bethpage.

When asked what excites her most about joining SightMD, Dr. Doulaveris replied, "I look forward to delivering compassionate and comprehensive eye care at SightMD, collaborating with some of the most respected and skilled eye care professionals on Long Island."

Dr. Katherine Baltis-Levy brings more than 30 years of experience in patient care to SightMD. After earning her Doctor of Optometry degree from the New England College of Optometry, she served as an Assistant Clinical Professor with an emphasis on the Therapeutic Management of Ocular Disease (TMOD). Her journey in optometry began at the front desk of an eye care clinic, giving her a unique perspective on the full patient experience.

For over 25 years, Dr. Baltis-Levy ran her own successful optometric clinic, building lifelong relationships through personalized, compassionate care. At SightMD, she continues to offer comprehensive medical optometry services including dry eye management, treatment of infections and inflammation, glaucoma care, and pre- and post-operative cataract evaluations. Dr. Baltis-Levy will be seeing patients at the East Patchogue location.

When asked what she's most excited about joining the SightMD Team, Dr. Baltis-Levy shared, "After referring patients to SightMD for more than 25 years, I'm really happy to be part of the team. I can't wait to provide the best care possible to our patients and keep spreading the word about how important eye care is at every stage of life."

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Doulaveris and Dr. Baltis-Levy to our SightMD family," said Jeffrey Martin, MD Co-Founder & President of SightMD. "Their dedication to personalized care and extensive clinical experience further strengthens our commitment to delivering world-class eye care that is both accessible and compassionate."

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.SightMD.com or call 1-855-295-4144.

SightMD is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the VP of Growth, Franc Galinanes, at (631) 396-8340 or [email protected]

About SightMD

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 80 doctors through the convenience of 40 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

Media Contact

Stephanie Penza, SightGrowthPartners, 6318352613, [email protected], www.sightmd.com

